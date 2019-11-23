HAMMONTON — St. Joseph High School senior football player Jada Byers scored 10 touchdowns Saturday afternoon in a 76-22 win over Morris Catholic in the state Non-Public II semifinal, breaking several records in the process.
After the game, Byers said he scored 10 to honor Micah Tennant, the 10-year-old Atlantic City boy shot and killed during a playoff game in Pleasantville between the Greyhounds and Camden on Nov. 15. He wore a white T-shirt that read, "As long as I'm alive and walking Micah is too #staystrong."
Byers' 10 scores gave him 102 for his career, breaking the previous South Jersey record held by 1996 Paulsboro graduate Kevin Harvey. His 10 TDs also were a South Jersey record, breaking the eight-score performances by Wildwood's Wes Hills (2012) and Florence's Roger Morton (1950).
Byers now has 640 points for his career, 16 behind Harvey for the South Jersey record.
The Wildcats will play Holy Spirit in the state championship game.
