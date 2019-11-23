Jada Byers

St. Joseph senior running back Jada Byers wears a white T-shirt that reads, "As long as I'm alive and walking Micah is too #staystrong" for 10-year-old Micah Tennant, who was shot and killed during a football game in Pleasantville on Nov. 15.

 AHMAD AUSTIN / For The Press

HAMMONTON — St. Joseph High School senior football player Jada Byers scored 10 touchdowns Saturday afternoon in a 76-22 win over Morris Catholic in the state Non-Public II semifinal, breaking several records in the process.

After the game, Byers said he scored 10 to honor Micah Tennant, the 10-year-old Atlantic City boy shot and killed during a playoff game in Pleasantville between the Greyhounds and Camden on Nov. 15. He wore a white T-shirt that read, "As long as I'm alive and walking Micah is too #staystrong."

Byers' 10 scores gave him 102 for his career, breaking the previous South Jersey record held by 1996 Paulsboro graduate Kevin Harvey. His 10 TDs also were a South Jersey record, breaking the eight-score performances by Wildwood's Wes Hills (2012) and Florence's Roger Morton (1950).

Byers now has 640 points for his career, 16 behind Harvey for the South Jersey record.

The Wildcats will play Holy Spirit in the state championship game.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Tags

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments