GLASSBORO — St. Joseph High School's softball team continued an impressive comeback Friday.
The top-seeded Wildcats (30-2) won the South Jersey Non-Public B championship with a 10-2 victory over second-seeded Holy Cross at Rowan University.
Two seasons ago, they were 7-17.
"To be able to win a South Jersey title and set that record after where we started a couple of years ago means a lot," coach Les Olson said. "But we're not done yet. We want that state title."
The Wildcats, who already broke the single-season team recod for wins (27 set in 2008), will try for the first state championship in program history Sunday, when they will take on Lodi Immaculate or Morris Catholic at 5 p.m at Kean University.
Lodi has won six straight state titles. The last time they lost was in 2012, to now-closed Sacred Heart. Olson was Sacred Heart's coach.
"They started a streak after Sacred Heart closed," Olson said. "Hopefully, we can end it."
Your 2019 South Jersey Non-Public B champions from St. Joseph of Hammonton @stjoesoftball #hslive pic.twitter.com/V3noy0aYkJ— Dave Weinberg (@PressACWeinberg) May 31, 2019
St. Joe celebrated Friday's victory by tossing their gloves in the air and gathering in the infield for hugs and cheers, then dumped a bucket of ice on Olson.
A year ago, the Wildcats lost in the South Jersey championship game.
"We were pretty upset after last year's game," St. Joe sophomore pitcher Makayla Veneziale said. "This feels much better. It really feels good to win this for Coach Olson. He deserves it."
St. Joe earned the win with a productive offense and a solid performance from Veneziale.
The right-hander allowed two unearned runs while giving up seven hits and walking two.
Holy Cross scored its only runs in the sixth inning on Emma Chiemiego's two-out, two-RBI double. It was the Lancers' only extra-base hit.
Veneziale took a deep breath and glanced at the tattoo of Roman numerals on her left forearm.
"It's my Pop-Pop's (Edward Ervin) birthday," she said. "He was born on May 19, 1948, and passed away nine years ago. I got the tattoo on my 16th birthday."
St. Joe's offense gave her plenty of breathing room.
The Wildcats took control of the game with a four-run surge in the bottom of the third inning that pushed their lead to 5-0. Emily Jost and Gianna Terpolilli started the rally with back-to-back doubles, and Veneziale was given an intentional walk to load the bases.
Freshman Katie Dainton lashed a two-run single to right field, Starr Barker plated another run with a single to center, and Carli Melchiorre added a sacrifice fly.
"I don't have a lot of confidence in myself, but my teammates have a lot of confidence in me," Dainton said. "Getting this win means a lot. Hopefully, we can keep it going."
After the game, the Wildcats posed with the championship trophy, then took turns grabbing the ice cubes they had dumped on their coach around home plate.
Outside the field, Olson congratulated his team, then made plans for the team to celebrate at a nearby Applebee's.
"Hold on," Rob Barker, Starr's father, said with a smile. "I was told I had to have a barbecue at our house if we won, so I went out and spent $300 on food."
"Well, then I guess the party's at your house," Olson said with a laugh.
Holy Cross;000 002 0 - 2 7 2
St. Joseph;104 212 x - 10 14 1
2B - Chiemiego HC; Jost, Terpolilli SJ; 3B - Dainton SJ.
Record: St. Joseph 30-2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.