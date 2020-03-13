The MAAC Men's and Women's Basketball Championships tournament has been canceled at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall amid COVID-19 concerns Thursday March 12, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Ocean City girls basketball team celebrates their win over Westampton Tech in a state Group III semifinal Thursday in Deptford.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
After a week of reschedulings and postponements, the outbreak of the new coronavirus has halted high school basketball in New Jersey.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced at 10 p.m. Thursday that the remainder of the boys and girls championship games have been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
“We have been making our decisions one day at a time, taking into account the best available guidance from the state Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control," according to the NJSIAA statement. "Now, given the rapidly changing circumstances and uncertainties facing our member schools, our student-athletes, our host facilities and many others, we no longer see a viable path to the completion of the Group Championships on Saturday and Sunday.
“We understand that our decision will disappoint many but believe it to be in the best interest of our student-athletes and all those involved with the games.”
The NJSIAA has crowned a state champion in four boys groups since 1943. Non-Public champions have been decided since 1934. Girls champions across all groups were first decided in 1976.
The decision affects four Cape-Atlantic League teams — the Wildwood Catholic, St. Augustine Prep and Atlantic City boys basketball teams and the Ocean City girls basketball team.
The Ocean City girls were scheduled to play Ramapo on Sunday at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River, after the Red Raiders defeated Westampton Tech 50-38 on Thursday in a state semifinal in Deptford Township.
On Saturday, Wildwood Catholic was scheduled to face Roselle Catholic in the state Non-Public B final. St. Augustine was set to play Bergen Catholic in the Non-Public A final. Both games were scheduled for RWJBarnabas Health Arena.
Atlantic City was scheduled to play Elizabeth in the state Group IV final at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
The decision to cancel came after a series of announcements Thursday by the NJSIAA that ended with the state public finals temporarily being moved to Boardwalk Hall, and the state semifinals on Thursday played without fans allowed to attend.
The cancellations began Thursday morning after Egg Harbor Township High School said it would not host the state Group IV semifinal between Atlantic City and South Brunswick.
Then, South Brunswick requested a delay on the game after it was revealed a student, who has come into contact with players and coaches, may have been exposed to COVID-19. But the NJSIAA denied the request, putting Atlantic City in the state final.
On Thursday night, NJSIAA Executive Director Larry White announced Boardwalk Hall will host the boys basketball public state finals Sunday.
“All credit goes to the mayor of Atlantic City (Marty Small Sr.) for stepping up and making Atlantic City available and making Boardwalk Hall available to the NJSIAA, because they’ve had a difficult time,” said Atlantic City Superintendent Barry Caldwell. “I know Phillipsburg actually canceled, so kudos to Marty Small.”
But then at 10 p.m., the NJSIAA released a statement calling off the remainder of the games.
Before the games were canceled, Wildwood Catholic coach David DeWeese said he thought that since the necessary precautions are being taken, the game should still go on.
“They’ve limited the number of people that would be in attendance,” DeWeese said. “They’ve limited the opportunity of the spread of the virus. Our kids have worked so hard since we lost last year in the South Jersey final. To have that taken away from them would be sad.
“They just want the opportunity to play for a state title.”
St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio, on the other hand, is conflicted on the matter.
“When you see everything closed, it’s a surprise to me that we’re still playing,” Rodio said before the cancellation was announced. “A lot of our schools are going to be closed, and when our schools are closed and we’re still going to be playing a game, you have to take a deep breath and be honest with yourself.”
