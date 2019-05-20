051819_spt_gamiBB

On May 17th , at the Absegami High School, the Braves host Mainland Regional baseball.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BASEBALL

S.J. Group I Playoffs

First Round

4 p.m.

(11) Cape May Tech at (6) Buena

S.J. Group II Playoffs

4 p.m.

(16) Lower Cape May at (1) Haddonfield

(14) Oakcrest at (3) Delran

(11) Pemberton at (6) Cedar Creek

(10) Delsea (7) Barnegat

S.J. Group III Playoffs

First Round

4 p.m.

(9) Pinelands at (8) Toms River South

(13) Gloucester Tech at (4) Ocean City

(11) Lacey Township at (6) Hammonton

(10) Absegami at (7) Mainland

S.J. Group IV Playoffs

First Round

3:45 p.m.

(16) Egg Harbor Township at (1) Shawnee

4 p.m.

(9) Rancocas Valley at (8) at Vineland

(10) Clearview at (7) Millville

Other games

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Pleasantville

Wildwood at Woodstown

ACIT at Holy Spirit

SOFTBALL

S.J. Group I Playoffs

Quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(10) Paulsboro at (2) Buena

S.J. Group II Playoffs

Quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(5) Cedar Creek at (4) Cinnaminson

(7) Oakcrest at (2) Delran

S.J. Group III Playoffs

Quarterfinals

3 p.m.

(7) Ocean City at (2) Hammonton

4 p.m.

(6) Moorestown at (3) Mainland

S.J. Group IV Playoffs

Quarterfinals

3:45 p.m.

(10) Southern at (2) Shawnee

4 p.m.

(5) Millville at (4) Kingsway

(14) Toms River North at (6) Vineland

S.J. Non-Public B Playoffs

First Round

Time N/A

(16) Trenton Catholic at (1) St. Joseph

(10) Wildwood Catholic at (7) Timothy Christian

Other games

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Middle Township

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Bridgeton

Woodstown at Wildwood

BOYS TENNIS

S.J. Group I Final

3 p.m.

(3) Middle Township at (1) Woodstown

S.J. Group II Final

(2) Pinelands at (2) Haddonfield

S.J. Non-Public A Final

4 p.m.

(2) Christian Brothers at (1) St. Augustine

Other matches

3:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Township

4 p.m.

Absegami at Lower Cape May

Millville at Ocean City

Hammonton at Kingsway

GIRLS LACROSSE

S.J. Group III Playoffs

Semifinals

3:45 p.m.

(3) Seneca at (2) Ocean City

Other games

4 p.m.

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Beach

GOLF

Tournament of Champions at Hopewell Valley

Begins at 11 a.m.

3:30 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Millville at Greate Bay Golf Club

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Vineland, Cumberland, ACIT at Buena Vista Country Club

Southern vs. Toms River North at Toms River Golf Club

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Cherokee at The Links Golf Course

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Lower Cape May

Varsity invitational at Haddonfield

East Coast Relays at Randolph High School

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Lower Cape May

Varsity invitational at Haddonfield

East Coast Relays at Randolph High School

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

S.J. Tournament

Play-in

4 p.m.

(17) Barnegat at (16) Paul VI

