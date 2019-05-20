BASEBALL
S.J. Group I Playoffs
First Round
4 p.m.
(11) Cape May Tech at (6) Buena
S.J. Group II Playoffs
4 p.m.
(16) Lower Cape May at (1) Haddonfield
(14) Oakcrest at (3) Delran
(11) Pemberton at (6) Cedar Creek
(10) Delsea (7) Barnegat
S.J. Group III Playoffs
First Round
4 p.m.
(9) Pinelands at (8) Toms River South
(13) Gloucester Tech at (4) Ocean City
(11) Lacey Township at (6) Hammonton
(10) Absegami at (7) Mainland
S.J. Group IV Playoffs
First Round
3:45 p.m.
(16) Egg Harbor Township at (1) Shawnee
4 p.m.
(9) Rancocas Valley at (8) at Vineland
(10) Clearview at (7) Millville
Other games
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Pleasantville
Wildwood at Woodstown
ACIT at Holy Spirit
SOFTBALL
S.J. Group I Playoffs
Quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(10) Paulsboro at (2) Buena
S.J. Group II Playoffs
Quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(5) Cedar Creek at (4) Cinnaminson
(7) Oakcrest at (2) Delran
S.J. Group III Playoffs
Quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(7) Ocean City at (2) Hammonton
4 p.m.
(6) Moorestown at (3) Mainland
S.J. Group IV Playoffs
Quarterfinals
3:45 p.m.
(10) Southern at (2) Shawnee
4 p.m.
(5) Millville at (4) Kingsway
(14) Toms River North at (6) Vineland
S.J. Non-Public B Playoffs
First Round
Time N/A
(16) Trenton Catholic at (1) St. Joseph
(10) Wildwood Catholic at (7) Timothy Christian
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Middle Township
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Bridgeton
Woodstown at Wildwood
BOYS TENNIS
S.J. Group I Final
3 p.m.
(3) Middle Township at (1) Woodstown
S.J. Group II Final
(2) Pinelands at (2) Haddonfield
S.J. Non-Public A Final
4 p.m.
(2) Christian Brothers at (1) St. Augustine
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Township
4 p.m.
Absegami at Lower Cape May
Millville at Ocean City
Hammonton at Kingsway
GIRLS LACROSSE
S.J. Group III Playoffs
Semifinals
3:45 p.m.
(3) Seneca at (2) Ocean City
Other games
4 p.m.
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Beach
GOLF
Tournament of Champions at Hopewell Valley
Begins at 11 a.m.
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Millville at Greate Bay Golf Club
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Vineland, Cumberland, ACIT at Buena Vista Country Club
Southern vs. Toms River North at Toms River Golf Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Cherokee at The Links Golf Course
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Lower Cape May
Varsity invitational at Haddonfield
East Coast Relays at Randolph High School
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Lower Cape May
Varsity invitational at Haddonfield
East Coast Relays at Randolph High School
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
S.J. Tournament
Play-in
4 p.m.
(17) Barnegat at (16) Paul VI
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.