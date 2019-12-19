ATLANTIC CITY — After its first losing season in 50 years, the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team is 1-0.
That’s a start.
Stephen Byard scored 24 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four assists as the Vikings opened the season with a 61-44 win over St. Joseph in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game.
Atlantic City led by one after three quarters but outscored the Wildcats 21-6 in the final period.
Tariq Chapman contributed 13 points, three blocks and two steals for Atlantic City, and Chad Lewis scored 12. Junior guard Marcus Pierce led the Wildcats with 21 points.
Thursday’s game was one of the opening night’s most intriguing contests.
Atlantic City, 10-15 last season, is coming off its first losing season since 1968-69.
The Vikings opened last season with an 87-42 loss at St. Joseph. It was the first indication that it wasn’t going to be a “typical” Atlantic City season. The Wildcats, who finished 21-6 last season, also beat Atlantic City 66-27 late last season.
Both teams showed their inexperience, especially in the first half. They played with nervous energy and struggled for offensive consistency.
Atlantic City’s trademark is its defense. That slowly turned the game in the Vikings’ favor in the second quarter.
Chapman started an 11-2 run with a layup off a steal. Byard ended the surge with a put-back dunk that drew roars from the crowd and put the Vikings up 25-12 with 3 minutes, 5 seconds left in the first half.
Atlantic City appeared on the verge of taking control in the third quarter, when Byard’s driving layup gave the Vikings a 36-26 lead. But St. Joe closed the quarter with a 12-3 run to cut the lead to one. Pierce scored eight of the 12 points, many on acrobatic drives to the basket.
The Vikings didn’t panic, however.
Chapman sank the game’s first 3-pointer with 7:46 left to put the Vikings up four. After a St. Joe free throw, Byard and Lewis followed with back-to-back baskets in the lane. Moments later, Byard grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to give the Vikings a 10-point lead with 4:29 left. Atlantic City controlled the game from there.
Although sloppy, there were several positives for both teams to build on. The 6-foot-4 Byard showed potential last season. He’s a much more polished player with an impressive array of inside moves and a much more complete game.
As the game ended, the Vikings cheerleaders chanted “Woo, Woo A.C. Vikings.”
It’s a victory chant the Vikings didn’t hear much last season. It’s one they should hear more this season.
St. Joseph 10 12 16 6 — 44
Atlantic City 12 14 13 21— 61
