The St. Augustine Prep soccer team announced Thursday on its Twitter account that head coach Steve Rolando is stepping down.
Rolando, who spent the last eight of his 27 years with the program as head coach, led the team to its first sectional title since 2010 when the Hermits beat Christian Brothers Academy in the South Jersey Non-Public A final Nov. 7.
He said he had been contemplating his future with the program for a week before making the final decision Thursday morning.
“I was going back and forth (with my decision), and I just kept coming to the conclusion where I just needed to put my family first,” said Rolando, 51, of Franklin Township, Gloucester County. “It was difficult, but I truly believe that I made the correct decision, and I’m not going to have any regrets.”
Rolando finished with a career record of 117-48-11 in eight seasons. He led the team to five Cape-Atlantic League titles, a South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament win in 2018 and the S.J. Non-Public A title in 2019.
With the newfound free time, Rolando said he’ll be a full-time sports parent to his two sons, Michael and Nicholas. Michael, a sophomore at St. Augustine, plays football. Nicholas is a freshman at Delsea Regional and plays basketball.
“I know more than anybody, being in the business for as long as I have been, that four years in high school goes by with a snap of a finger,” Rolando said. “It’s going to be over before I know it, so I’m not going to miss anything.”
Rolando, a 1989 St. Augustine graduate, served as associate head coach for 19 years under retired head coach Les Heggan before taking the helm in 2012. His teams met rival CBA four times in five seasons in the sectional final, and came up short three times. The sectional final was the Hermits’ first win over the Colts since 2010.
“It is a near impossible task to thank someone who has given 27 years of his life, including the last eight as head coach, in service to St. Augustine Prep,” Athletic Director Mike Rizzo said in the statement tweeted by the team. “However, want to let Coach Rolando know that we appreciate everything he as done for our student athletes and will forever cherish memories made over the last 27 years.”
While he’ll no longer be in the program, Rolando still plans on being present with Hermit athletics. St. Augustine, according to the now-former coach, has always felt like a family. He still talks to Heggan every day and keeps in touch with past and present players.
“I just hope that the relationships that I’ve established with our kids today, I can still have 10 years from now,” Rolando said.
He said he wants to be known as someone who was “fair, competitive, and somebody where the door was always open, where they can call me at any time, and I would drop whatever I’m doing to give a hand if I’m able to do so.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.