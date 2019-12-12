Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Stockton University men’s basketball team returned to Galloway Township after 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
The Ospreys had just beaten rival Rowan 93-72 in Glassboro.
Stockton freshman guard DJ Campbell wasn’t satisfied, however. The Vineland High School graduate wanted to stay in the gym and work on his shooting.
Campbell and sophomore guard Kyion Flanders, a Wildwood graduate, have helped the change the culture of Stockton basketball.
After finishing 10-15 last season, the Ospreys are 6-2 and 4-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.
“We’ve had talent,” Stockton coach Scott Bittner said. “I just think we haven’t had guys who have bought in.”
Campbell and Flanders are in all the way.
In the win over Rowan, Campbell scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Flanders sank 9 of 12 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to score a game-high 22. Flanders leads the team in scoring with a 15.5 average, and Campbell is second with a 13.9.
“I marvel at the mental toughness of those two kids,” Bittner said. “Those two have put guys on their back. They have in them exactly what I’m looking for.”
What Bittner is looking for are players who love basketball and play with a competitive edge. Flanders and Campbell do both.
Both are former first-team Press All-Stars. The 6-foot-3 Campbell led the state in scoring with a 29.4 scoring average last season. He scored 50 in a win over Atlantic City.
The 6-0 Flanders finished his high school career with 2,131 career points.
Campbell rankled some of the older Ospreys with his intensity in preseason practices, even picking some fights with seniors.
When Bittner arrives at Stockton in the morning, he often sees Campbell in the gym working on his game.
“That’s what it takes,” Bittner said. “You have to have a professional mindset if you want to be great. It’s paying dividends for DJ. He spends four or five hours a day in the gym. This is what it takes.”
Bittner calls Flanders the team spokesperson. Bittner didn’t name captains this season, because he wanted a team leader to grow organically. Flanders has evolved into that role.
Bittner got on Flanders after he scored 11 points and struggled in a 74-62 season-opening loss to Salisbury.
“He was upset with me,” Bittner said. “But he has responded and been unbelievable ever since. I just told him when I hold you accountable, that’s me saying 'I love you' and 'I know you’re capable of being as good as any guard in the league,' and he has been.”
Basketball is Stockton’s flagship sport. It’s always fun when the Ospreys are winning. It’s even better when they’re doing it with local players.
Stockton is also getting contributions from senior forward Steve Ferebee (Absegami) and junior guard Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City). The Stockton roster also features freshman forward Angelo Barron (Mainland Regional) and junior guard Zy’are Griffin (ACIT). Freshman guard Rynell Lawrence (Millville) is expected to be eligible soon.
“We have a lot of talent,” Bittner said.
Stockton plays an entertaining, unselfish style.
Against Rowan, the Ospreys pushed the ball up the floor and made the extra pass to get teammates open shots. Stockton had 23 assists on its 36 baskets.
“Our motto offensively is to be a lot simpler,” Bittner said. “The guys are thinking less and just playing. Culture stumps scheme.”
This is a busy time in the sports world. The NFL season is winding down with the Eagles in playoff contention. The high school football season just ended with championship games last weekend. The high school basketball season starts next week.
Stockton hosts William Paterson (5-3, 2-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday.
These Ospreys are worth following and making time for.
“The number one key and our core value is guys that are connected,” Bittner said. “We’ve got guys who are connected. I really think we have a chance to get better. We’re just starting out.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Stockton University coach Scott Bittner directs the team as they play the University of Pennsylvania basketball team, at the Palestra, in Philadelphia, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
