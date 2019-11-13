The Stockton University men's basketball team lost its season-opener Tuesday night 74-62 to Salisbury University in a nonconference game.
Tariq Baker scored a team-leading 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and added five rebounds. Wildwood High School graduate Kyion Flanders scored 11, including two 3s. Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) scored seven, including two 3s, and had a team-leading six rebounds.
Lubrano and Steve Ferebee (Absegami) led a 16-2 run early in the second half that gave the Ospreys a 58-50 lead. But the Sea Gulls (2-1) responded with a 24-1 run midway through the second half that took any momentum away from Stockton.
Kadian Dawkins tied his career high with five rebounds and dished five assists. Jordan Taylor scored eight points.
The Ospreys will host the Stockton Tip-Off Tournament on Friday and Saturday. They play St. Joseph's College-Brooklyn at 6 p.m. Friday.
Cabrini and Albright are the other teams in the tournament and will play each at 8 p.m. Friday. The two losing teams will play in a consolation game at 1 p.m. Saturday with the winners playing for the championship at 3.
