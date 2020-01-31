The Stockton University men’s and women’s cross-country teams each qualified for All-Academic Team status from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, the school announced Friday.
Along with team recognition, Daniel Do (Absegami High School) and Maria Antoni each earned individual USTFCCCA All-Academic status.
Antoni and Do earned the honor after they finished with a 3.30-plus GPA and placed among the top 25% of the runners at the NCAA Division III Atlantic Regionals on Nov. 16.
To qualify as an All-Academic Team, a team must have a cumulative team GPA 3.10 or higher and competed/ finished with a team score at the Atlantic Regionals.
The Stockton women’s team had a 3.76 GPA, which was ranked ninth in the nation.
The Ospreys’ men’s team had a 3.53 GPA, which was ranked 29th.
Do finished 57th out of 299 competitors in the 8K run (26 minutes, 24.8 seconds) at the Atlantic Regionals.
Antoni finished 45th among 274 runners in the 6K run (23:44.3) at the season-ending regional meet.
Do is a biochemistry major. Antoni majors in exercise science.
