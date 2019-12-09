Stockton University's DJ Campbell and Edward Dennerlein each earned a New Jersey Athletic Association weekly honor Monday.
Campbell was named themen's basketball Rookie of the Week for the third time this season. Dennerlein was named the men’s track & field Field Athlete of the Week.
Campbell averaged a team-high 15.5 points per game to help Stockton (5-2,30 NJAC) remain undefeated against conference opponents with two wins last week — 91-67 over Rutgers-Camden on Wednesday and 76-74 over Ramapo College on Saturday.
In the two games, the Vineland High School graduate shot 57.1% from 3-point range and 55% from the field. The freshman guard began this week fourth in the conference with 2.7 3-pointers per game.
Dennerlein, a transfer from Rutgers-Newark, competed for the first time in a Stockton uniform Saturday at the Lehigh Fast Times Before Finals Meet. He placed second among 23 competitors in the shot put with a personal-record throw of 16.60 meters.
Dennerlein is a two-time NJAC champion in the shot put.
His throw also was the second-best in the nation for any NCAA Division III athlete during the first weekend of the season.
Dennerlein also set a personal record in the weight throw, finishing sixth in a field of 22 with a toss of 15.12.
Women's Basketball
Mainland's Kylee Watson signs with Oregon
💚💛💚💛 #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/90O7V1LI43— Cedar Creek Football (@CedarCreekFB) November 13, 2019
Men's Basketball
Wildwood Catholic's Jahlil White signs with Temple
Wildwood Catholic's Taj Thweatt signs with West Virginia
“We are really excited to have Taj join the West Virginia family,” West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Huggins said. “He brings much-needed athleticism and has the ability to play multiple positions on the front line.
"Taj is capable of being a 3-man who can play both offensively and defensively on the perimeter while equally playing and guarding in the post position. Taj has been very well coached in high school.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.