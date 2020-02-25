Stockton University freshman Taylor Mulch was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference women’s indoor track and field Rookie of the Week on Tuesday.
The Southern Regional High School graduate led the Ospreys to a third-place finish at the NJAC Championships on Monday in her Stockton debut. Mulch had not raced in two years due to injury.
Mulch ran the final leg for the winning distance relay team. Mulch, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, helped the Ospreys finish in 13 minutes, 6.75 seconds, one-tenth of a second faster than Montclair State. The team also included Kristy Goff, Lauren Maldonado and Amanda Logie.
Mulch, Jesse DeLello, Goff and Jessie Klenk finished third in the 800 relay in 10:12.42.
Stockton finished with 96 points. The College of New Jersey won with 253. Rowan took second with 206.
Also for the Ospreys, Jessica McRae won the triple jump (11.61m), and Jeanmarie Harvey took the pole vault with a personal-best 3.5.
Men’s meet
The Stockton men finished second in their meet with 117.50 points. Rowan won with 219.50.
Stockton’s Keith Holland won the pole vault for the third year in a row with a 4.4-meter vault. Edward Dennerlein won the shot put with a 15.61-meter attempt, and Hunter Daly won the high jump with a personal best 2-meter high jump.
The Ospreys will compete in the Last Chance Meet at 4 p.m. Friday in Staten Island, New York.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.