The Stockton University volleyball team earned a berth will play Penn State Behrend in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament in Baltimore on Friday.
The Ospreys (30-3) earned an automatic berth in the national tournament by winning the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Stockto will Behrend (19-10) at Johns Hopkins University. With a first-round victory, Stockton would advance to face unbeaten Johns Hopkins (29-0) in the second round Saturday.
The Ospreys defeated Rowan 3-1 for the NJAC title, the 13th in program history. The set scores were 25-27, 25-22, 25-13, 25-19. It was the Ospreys’ first conference championship since 2015.
Stockton, which won 19 consecutive matches earlier this season, reached the 30-win mark for the fourth time in program history.
Stockton is led by five all-conference players — NJAC first-team selections Emily Sullivan and Julie Kohlhoff, second-team honorees Sarah Walsh and Charlotte Leon and honorable mention selection Natalie Miller.
Allison Walker (368-127) was voted NJAC Coach of the Year for the sixth time in her 14 seasons at Stockton. Walker has led the Ospreys to 10 NJAC titles and NCAA Tournament berths.
On Monday, Julie Kohlhoff was named the NJAC Player of the Week, the first weekly conference award of the junior’s Stockton career.
Kohlhoff had a team-high 25 kills and 10 blocks in the NJAC Tournament.
For the season, Kohlhoff leads the NJAC and is ranked 10th in NCAA Division III in hitting percentage (.402). She also is second in the conference in blocks (101) and fourth in blocks per set (0.80).
Bik earns academic recognition: Stockton senior Christian Bik was named to the Academic All-District II men’s soccer team Monday by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
The St. Augustine Prep graduate earned the honor for the second constructive year. Bik, who majors in business studies, raised his GPA from 3.86 in 2018 to 3.90.
Bik started all 20 games for the Ospreys (10-6-4, 3-4-2 NJAC). The Vineland resident and midfielder had three assists and scored one goal, the game-winner in a 4-0 victory over Ramapo College on Oct. 5.
Bik finished his four-year career at Stockton with 15 goals and four assists. Academic All-District honorees advance to the Academic All-America Team ballot, and Academic All-America honors will be announced in December.
Atlantic Cape Community College men’s basketball: The Buccaneers opened their season with a 92-85 loss to Middlesex last Tuesday and followed that with a 98-93 victory over Passaic on Saturday.
In the win over Passaic, Ayshion Centeno led Atlantic Cape with 35 points and nine assists. Marcus Franklin scored 32 points and had for steals. For Passaic, Gabe Silvera scored 31 points, Gody Jeannys 20.
In the loss to Middlesex, Centeno led with 21 points. Ramon Rodriguez scored 17. For Middlesex, Ibn Lynn scored 24. Marcus Billingsley scored 19.
