hslivesoccer.jpg

DiElmo nets 3, Pinelands beats No. 11 Barnegat

Summer Reimet scored three goals to lead the Ocean City High School girls soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Williamstown in a nonconference game Saturday.

Carly Reighard had three assists and scored once for the Red Raiders, who are ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11. Faith Slimmer had two assists. Abbey Fenton made two saves.

Madison Miskar made 10 saves for the Braves.

Toms River North 5

Southern Reg. 2

Julia Fiorito scored twice for Toms River North (8-2-1). Juianna DiPisa had two assists. Madison DiEugenio, Emily Royson and Olivia Takla each scored once. Cameron Kennett made eight saves.

Southern fell to 6-3.

From Friday

Our Lady of Mercy 5,

St. Joseph 0

Giana Patitucci scored twice and had an assist for the Villagers (9-1-1). Nicolette Merlino, Olivia Fiocchi and Mia Rudolph each scored once. Rudolph, Ava Mello and Carley Volkmann each had an assist.

Girls tennis

From Friday

Barnegat 5,

Pinelands 0

At Pinelands

Singles—Madison Linton B d. Saige Pharo 6-0, 6-0. Lily Spagnola B d. Britney Azzara 6-3, 6-2. Paige Menegus B d. Angie Papa 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Doubles—Caitlin Anderson and Ava Baker B d. Emily Kaszuba and Carli King 6-0, 6-4. Haley Jencik and K. Montenegro B d. Alyssa Hadzovic and Courtney Burns 6-, 6-2.

Records—Barnegat 8-6, Pinelands 4-9.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments