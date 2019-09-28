Summer Reimet scored three goals to lead the Ocean City High School girls soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Williamstown in a nonconference game Saturday.
Carly Reighard had three assists and scored once for the Red Raiders, who are ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11. Faith Slimmer had two assists. Abbey Fenton made two saves.
Madison Miskar made 10 saves for the Braves.
Toms River North 5
Southern Reg. 2
Julia Fiorito scored twice for Toms River North (8-2-1). Juianna DiPisa had two assists. Madison DiEugenio, Emily Royson and Olivia Takla each scored once. Cameron Kennett made eight saves.
Southern fell to 6-3.
From Friday
Our Lady of Mercy 5,
St. Joseph 0
Giana Patitucci scored twice and had an assist for the Villagers (9-1-1). Nicolette Merlino, Olivia Fiocchi and Mia Rudolph each scored once. Rudolph, Ava Mello and Carley Volkmann each had an assist.
Girls tennis
From Friday
Barnegat 5,
Pinelands 0
At Pinelands
Singles—Madison Linton B d. Saige Pharo 6-0, 6-0. Lily Spagnola B d. Britney Azzara 6-3, 6-2. Paige Menegus B d. Angie Papa 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Doubles—Caitlin Anderson and Ava Baker B d. Emily Kaszuba and Carli King 6-0, 6-4. Haley Jencik and K. Montenegro B d. Alyssa Hadzovic and Courtney Burns 6-, 6-2.
Records—Barnegat 8-6, Pinelands 4-9.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.