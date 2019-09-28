Summer Reimet scored three goals to lead the Ocean City High School girls soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Williamstown in a nonconference game Saturday.
Carly Reighard had three assists and scored once for the Red Raiders, who are ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11. Faith Slimmer had two assists. Abbey Fenton made two saves.
Madison Miskar made 10 saves for the Braves.
Toms River North 5
Southern Reg. 2
Julia Fiorito scored twice for Toms River North (8-2-1). Juianna DiPisa had two assists. Madison DiEugenio, Emily Royson and Olivia Takla each scored once. Cameron Kennett made eight saves.
Southern fell to 6-3.
From Friday
Our Lady of Mercy 5,
St. Joseph 0
Giana Patitucci scored twice and had an assist for the Villagers (9-1-1). Nicolette Merlino, Olivia Fiocchi and Mia Rudolph each scored once. Rudolph, Ava Mello and Carley Volkmann each had an assist.
Boys soccer
Egg Harbor Twp. 2,
Moorestown 1
Cole Gordon scored first for Egg Harbor Township (10-1) on a corner kick from Nicolas Rubio in the second half.
Dov McGuire-Berk then tied the game for Moorestown (6-3).
Cole Gordon scored the game winner in double overtime on another header. This time off a corner kick from Kevin Aguiriano.
Tyler Weller had six saves for the Eagles. Kevin Muhic made eight saves for Moorestown.
Holmdel 3,
Pinelands Reg. 1
Jack Giamanco scored all three goals for Holmdel (11-0). John Hart scored off an assist from James Cahill for the Wildcats (4-2-1).
From Friday
ACIT 2,
Millville 0
Lasana Konneh and Isidro Sanchez each scored once for the Red Hawks (4-5). Sanchez and Manolo Franco each had an assist. Niko Rzotkiewicz made eight saves for the shutout.
Field hockey
Egg Harbor Twp. 4,
Williamstown 0
Taylor Wright scored twice and had one assist for the Eagles (6-5). Kaitlyn Riggs had two assists. Cheyenne Avellino and Anna Smith each scored once. Rebeccca Macchia made eight saves.
Mariah Juiliano made 12 saves for Williamstown (7-4).
From Friday
Cedar Creek 2,
Buena Reg. 1
Angela Connelly and Brielle Curtin each scored once for the Pirates (2-9). Makayla Baggstrom had an assist. Gabbie Luko made five saves.
Lily Sheppard had the lone goal for the Chiefs (2-5-2).
Barnegat 3,
Lacey Twp. 0
Julianna Cannizzaro had two assists and scored once for the Bengals (8-2-1).
Mikenna Reiser had one goal. Haleigh Dengler had one assist.
The Lions fell to 2-7.
Football
Keyport 14,
Pinelands Reg. 13
Keyport (1-3) won at home. Pinelands Regional fell to 0-3.
Middle Twp. 28,
Gloucester Catholic 0
Middle Township (3-1) won on the road. Gloucester Catholic fell to 0-3.
From Friday
Buena Reg. 48,
Lower Cape May Reg. 7
Buena Regional (3-1) won at home. Lower Cape May Regional fell to 1-3.
Pleasantville 42,
Gloucester 6
Pleasantville (3-1) won at home. Gloucester fell to 1-3.
Southern Reg. 42,
Brick Twp. 32
Southern Regional (3-1) won Friday at Brick Township (1-3) 42-32.
Southern was led by Cole Robinson who was 10 for 17 for 176 passing yards and three touchdowns. Jaiden Brown rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns.
Xavier Hendricks had 80 yards receiving and a touchdown. Will DeVane had 49 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Southern Reg. 7 7 7 21—42
Brick Twp. 0 14 18 0—32
FIRST QUARTER
S—Brown 3 run (Gallacher kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
B—1 run (kick no good)
B—4 run (two-point conversion)
S—DeVane 21 pass from Robinson (Gallacher kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
S—Hendricks 49 pass from Robinson (Gallacher kick)
B—41 run (failed two-point conversion)
B—65 run (kick no good)
B—(missing TD with no extra point)
FOURTH QUARTER
S—Brown 21 run (failed two-point conversion)
S—DeVane 24 pass from Robinson (two-point conversion)
S—Brown 2 run (Gallacher kick)
Records—Southern 3-1, Brick 1-3.
Girls tennis
From Friday
Barnegat 5,
Pinelands 0
At Pinelands
Singles—Madison Linton B d. Saige Pharo 6-0, 6-0. Lily Spagnola B d. Britney Azzara 6-3, 6-2. Paige Menegus B d. Angie Papa 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Doubles—Caitlin Anderson and Ava Baker B d. Emily Kaszuba and Carli King 6-0, 6-4. Haley Jencik and K. Montenegro B d. Alyssa Hadzovic and Courtney Burns 6-, 6-2.
Records—Barnegat 8-6, Pinelands 4-9.
