Summer Reimet scored three goals for the Ocean City High School girls soccer team in its 6-0 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday.
Ocean City (4-1) also got two goals from Suzy Dietrich and one from Faith Slimmer.
Assists came from Riley Fortna, Kelsey White and Carly Reighard. Abbey Fenton had two saves, and Tori Vliet added another.
Gabbie Gibson made 12 saves for Oakcrest.
Mainland Reg. 4,
Middle Twp. 1
Mainland Regional (5-1) won at home against Middle Township (0-3).
The Mustangs were led by Serena D’Anna with two goals. Sarah Cipkins added a goal, and Camryn Dirkes had one goal and an assist.
Sage Glover made three assists. Meghan Pellegrino made one. Madison Dougherty had four saves.
The Panthers’ goalie, Brynn Bock, had 10 saves.
Holy Spirit 7,
Cape May Tech 0
Vanessa Mason and Melody Pugliese scored two goals each for Holy Spirit. Hailey Mastro, Morgan Keil and Paige Snyder had one each.
Bailey Harris had one save, and Morgan Keil had two.
Buena Reg. 1,
Our Lady of Mercy 1
Buena’s (3-0-2) goal came from Olivia Dortu. Jessica Perella had 11 saves in goal.
Giana Patitucci scored for the Villagers (5-1-1) and Isabella Testa made two saves in goal.
Absegami 6,
Lower Cape May Reg. 1
Absegami’s (3-2) Rylee Getter had two goals and two assists. Gianna Hafner had two goals and an assist. Jayla McNamara and Maya Scannell had one goal each.
Rebecca Silipena had one save.
Chloe Lawler scored for the Caper Tigers (1-5). Molly McGuigan had 15 saves in goal. Lexi Cremin had three.
Lacey Twp. 5,
Donavan Catholic 3
Katie Patterson and Rosio Cardenas scored two goals apiece for Lacey (1-5). Patterson also had two assists. Kelly Weaver added a goal and an assist.
Stephanie Wollman had two assists and Abby Stephens had one. Nicole Coraggio made two saves.
Cheyanne Payne, Olivia Conroy and Ava Glawson scored Donovan Catholic (1-5). Glawson had an assist.
Samantha Solimine had 11 saves.
Cedar Creek 5,
Vineland 0
The Pirates (4-2) leading scorer was Corinne Morgan with three goals and an assist. Corissa Robbins and Kayla Jacobo had one goal, one assist each. Olivia Vanelli made five saves.
Vineland fell to 2-4. No other information was available.
Egg Harbor Twp. 5,
ACIT 0
Nicole Danz led EHT (6-0) with two goals. Gabby Germann and Alicia Page each had one goal and an assist. Lauren Ebner had a goal.
Maddie Eye, Kara Semet and Kristen Semet each had an assist. Grace Baumgartel had four saves.
Rosa Urtado made 23 saves for ACIT.
From Tuesday
Delsea Reg. 7,
Hammonton 1
Remy Smith scored the lone goal for the Blue Devils (2-4). Sydney Sorrentino had the assist.
Peyton Gilmore, Ava Szwed and Brianna Russo each scored twice for the Crusaders (5-0). Russo and Gilmore each had two assists. MiKayla Giuliano and Arianna Myers combined for six saves.
