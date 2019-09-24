Sunni DiElmo scored three goals to lead the Pinelands Regional High School girls soccer team to a 6-0 victory over Barnegat in a Shore Conference B South game Tuesday.
The Wildcats improved to 5-2. The Bengals, ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, fell to 6-1.
Bridget Dudas, Amanda Sisco and Marlee Tharp each scored once for Pinelands. Brenna DeVoe made seven saves.
Angelica Laudati made 13 saves for Barnegat.
Hammonton 0,
Triton Reg. 0 (2OT)
Emma Peretti made five saves for the Blue Devils (3-4-1). Michaela Graham had four saves for Triton (5-2-1).
Lacey Twp. 2,
Manchester Twp. 1
Kelly Weaver scored and had an assist for the Lions (3-5). Rosio Cardenas scored once. Juliana Rettino had an assist. Nicole Coraggio made six saves.
Isabella Peterson scored for Manchester (2-8). Rachel Morris had an assist. Morgan Brustman made 10 saves.
ACIT 4,
Medford Tech 2
ACIT improved to 3-6. Medford Tech fell to 3-4.
Penns Grove 4,
Wildwood 0
Kaylee Adams and Makayla Holt each scored once for Pens Grove (5-3). Kaila Perez and Melissa Dominguez each had an assist. Arianna Robinson made nine saves.
Imene Fathi made 21 saves for the Warriors (1-5).
From Monday
NO. 9 Ocean City 7,
Middle Twp. 0
Faith Slimmer scored four goals for the Red Raiders (6-1). Summer Reimet scored twice and had one assist. Hope Slimmer had two assists. Kamryn Chisholm scored once. Suzy Dietrich and Carly Reighard each had an assist. Abbey Fenton made two saves.
Brynn Bock made eight saves for the Panthers.
Wildwood Catholic 4,
Bridgeton 0
Ivy Bolle scored twice and had one assist. Marianna Papazoglou had two assists and scored once. Roan Jacquelin scored once. Riley Kane had one assist. Leona Macrina made three saves.
Emelin Ortuno made 14 saves.
Boys soccer
Hammonton 5,
Triton Reg. 4
Thomas Dawson scored twice for the Blue Devils (3-4). Tyler Lowe, Bill Loder and Dylan Donnelly each scored once. Gavin West and Isreal Reyes each had an assist. Jake Fisher made seven saves.
Barnegat 1,
Pinelands Reg. 1
Nathan Szwed scored the lone goal for the Wildcats (4-1-1) on an assist from Jack Doyle. No information was available for the Bengals (6-0-1).
Manchester Twp. 2,
Lacey Twp. 1
Logan Duffy had a goal and an assist for Manchester Township (6-1).
Trevor Juralewicz scored one. Xavier Millan had an assist. Rich Mariotti made seven saves.
Michael Cyphers scored for the Lions (3-4-1). Sean Moffitt had the assist. Garrett Sayre made 10 saves.
Kingsway Reg. 5,
Cumberland Reg. 1
Jacob Bodine scored for the Colts (4-3). Chad Mathias made 10 saves. The Dragons, No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 6-2.
From Monday
Middle Twp. 3
Ocean City 2
Brendon Bartha had two assists and scored once for the Panthers (6-3).
David Gardner had an assist and scored once. Anthony Avila scored once. Braiden Scarpa made five saves.
Ori Levy-Smith scored twice for the Red Raiders (1-3). Kyle Plenn made three saves.
Southern Reg. 5
Shawnee 0
Brandon Notte scored twice and had an assist for the Rams (6-0-1). Kevin Kiernan scored once. Ryan Leavitt, Christian Cirulli and Luke Hart each had an assist. Kayce Bennet made 10 saves.
Shawnee fell to 5-2-1.
Bridgeton 3
Wildwood Catholic 2
Sean Dougherty scored twice for the Crusaders. Scott Fiore and Matt Moretti each had an assist.
Atlantic Christian 4,
Calvary 1
Ben Noble had two assists and scored once for the Cougars. Luke Phillips and Moges Johnson each scored once.
Cruz Lewis had one assist. Aaron Glancey scored once. Mark Rosie made seven saves.
Clayton 2
Wildwood 0
Seamus Fynes made 12 saves for the Warriors (0-6-1). Clayton improved to 6-2.
Girls volleyball
Toms River South 2,
Pinelands Reg. 0
Toms River South (7-3) won 25-17, 25-23.
For the Wildcats (7-3), Emma Capriglione had seven kills, five digs, four service points and two blocks. Allison Grotts had 11 assists, four service points, three kills and two digs. Brittney Houseworth had 11 digs, a kill and a service points.
Lacey Twp. 2,
Manchester Twp. 0
Lacey Township (4-5) beat Manchester Township (1-7) 25-19, 25-10.
From Monday
Pleasantville 2,
Our Lady of Mercy 0
Pleasantville won 25-16, 25-14.
For the Greyhounds (8-1), Shania Watkins had nine kills, four blocks and three service points. Ailin Mata had a game-high 13 service points to go with two aces. Rosa Gill-Hernandez had 13 assists, three service points and two aces.
Jenna Ryan had four service points and four aces for the Villagers (3-5).
Ava Keyser had four kills and two service points.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.