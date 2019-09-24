Sunni DiElmo scored three goals to lead the Pineland Regional High School girls soccer team to a 6-0 victory over Barnegat in a Shore Conference B-South game Tuesday.
The Wildcats improved to 5-2. The previously undefeated Bengals, ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, fell to 6-1.
Bridget Dudas, Amanda Sisco and Marlee Tharp each scored once for Pinelands. Brenna DeVoe made seven saves.
Angelica Laudati made 13 saves for Barnegat.
Hammonton 0,
Triton Reg. 0 (2OT)
Emma Peretti made five saves for the Blue Devils (3-4-1). Michaela Graham had four saves for Triton (5-2-1).
Lacey Twp. 2,
Manchester Twp. 1
Kelly Weaver scored and had an assist for the Lions (3-5). Rosio Cardenas scored once. Juliana Rettino had an assist. Nicole Coraggio made six saves.
Isabella Peterson scored for Manchester Twp. (2-8). Rachel Morris had an assist. Morgan Brustman made 10 saves.
Penns Grove 4,
Wildwood 0
Kaylee Adams and Makayla Holt each scored once for Pens Grove (5-3). Kaila Perez and Melissa Dominguez each had an assist. Arianna Robinson made nine saves.
Imene Fathi made 21 saves for the Warriors (1-5).
ACIT 4,
Medford Tech 2
ACIT improved to 3-6. Medford Tech fell to 3-4. No further information was available.
Pilgrim Academy 2,
Kings Christian 1
Mackenzie Smith scored twice for Pilgrim (5-1). Monta Zibojedova made five saves.
Jill Seta scored the lone goal for Kings (5-1).
