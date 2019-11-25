Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Rowan University football players Sunny Tapp and Malachi Winters were among the Profs’ nine New Jersey Athletic Conference all-stars, the conference announced Friday.
Tapp, a junior defensive end lineman and St. Joseph High School graduate from Hammonton, was named to the NJAC second team defense. Winters, a junior defensive back and Hammonton graduate, received an honorable mention.
Tapp led the Profs with six sacks, second most in the NJAC, and made 45 tackles, including 29 solo. He had two fumble recoveries, including one he returned 60 yards for a touchdown.
Winters made 29 tackles, including 25 solo. He had one sack, one interception and tied for the Rowan lead with six pass breakups.
The Profs finished their season 4-6.
Six other local players were named to the NJAC teams.
Wesley LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) was named to the first-team defense, and TE Ricky Hess (Oakcrest) was on the second team offense. Montclair State LB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May Regional) and Kean LB Dietrich Trumbauer (Egg Harbor Township) and DB Purvis Hatcher (Cumberland Regional) were named to the second team defense. The College of New Jersey OL Steve Armstrong (St. Augustine Prep) received an honorable mention.
Wesley beat Framingham State 58-21 in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament. Daniel made six tackles, including a sack, and had a pass breakup for Wesley. For Framingham State, WR Elijah Nichols (Millville) had seven receptions for 133 yards, including a 70-yard TD reception, and a 10-yard run.
DT Ray Ellis (Holy Spirit) had a tackle for a loss in Florida Atlantic’s 40-26 win over Texas at San Antonio.
RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) rushed for 36 yards on 12 carries and had two receptions for 25 yards in Rutgers’ 27-0 loss to Michigan State. WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had a 6-yard reception.
LB Isaiah Watson (Cedar Creek) had two tackles, including a sack, in Albany’s 31-26 win over Stony Brook. The Great Danes will face Central Connecticut State, which features DL Justin Kennedy (St. Joseph) in the first round of the D-I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs at 1 p.m. Saturday.
LB Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) tied for the team lead in tackles with seven in Villanova’s 55-33 win over Delaware. K/P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 41.8 yards on four punts, including two inside the 20-yard line and averaged 56.3 yards on seven kickoffs. The Wildcats (9-3) will play Southeastern Louisiana at 4 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) had a 7-yard carry in San Diego’s 47-28 win over Jacksonville. The Toreros (9-2) will play Northern Iowa at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
Other teams that feature locals making the playoffs are Monmouth and Holy Cross, who face each other in the first round at noon Saturday. Monmouth’s team includes DB Jabril Shakur (Pleasantville). TE Sean Morris (Barnegat) plays for Holy Cross.
DB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) had a team-leading 12 tackles in Florida A&M’s 31-27 loss to Bethune-Cookman.
DB Abdiel Richarda (Wildwood) had a tackle in North Carolina Central’s 54-0 loss to North Carolina A&T.
RB Dante Moore (EHT) had a 24-yard kickoff return for Penn in a 28-7 loss to Princeton. Princeton, which is coached by Bob Surace, a Millville graduate in his 10th season as head coach.
S A.J. Baxter (St. Augustine) had a tackle and a forced fumble in Rhode Island’s 55-21 loss to James Madison.
DB Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) had two tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, and an interception in Sacred Heart’s 16-14 loss to Robert Morris. DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine), LB CJ LaFragola (St. Joseph) and LB Pat Ferraro (Southern Regional) each made two tackles. DB A’laam Horne (St. Joseph), Salaam’s twin, had a tackle.
P Clay Olley (Cedar Creek) had a 36-yard punt for Susquehanna in an 88-24 win over Wilkes in the fifth annual Centennial-Middle Atlantic Conference Bowl Series. For Wilkes, QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) completed 22 of 44 passes for 333 yards and three TDs and two interceptions. He also rushed for 19 yards on 11 carries, and RB Kamaal Reed (Cedar Creek) had 21 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Field hockey
North Carolina completed its perfect season, going 23-0 and winning the D-I championship for the second straight season.
It was the second straight perfect season for the Tar Heels, who have won 46 straight dating to their loss in the 2017 national semifinal. Julia Herrington (Ocean City) played in the semifinals and final, a 6-3 win over Boston College on Friday and a 6-1 win over Princeton in Sunday’s championship game.
She played in three of the four tournament games and had one assist.
Women’s cross country
Kaitlyn Mooney (Southern) placed 34th for U.S. Coast Guard Academy at the D-III Cross Country Championships in Louisville, Kentucky. She ran the 6K course in 22 minutes, 8.3 seconds. Her finish qualified her for her third cross country All-American honor, the first runner in Coast Guard history to achieve that. It was her eighth overall All-American including indoor and outdoor track and field.
Women’s bowling
Sarah Florence (Cedar Creek) wrapped up the fall portion of her season with Youngstown State, placing eighth at the Hawk Classic Invitational in Millsboro, Delaware. She rolled a three-game series of 523 with a high score of 181. Youngstown State finished eighth among 18 teams.
Women’s volleyball
Amy Bruno (Barnegat) had two kills and two blocks in Georgian Caourt’s 3-1 win over Holy Family to win the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference for the sixth time in program history. The Lions advanced to the D-II tournament and were set to learn their first-round opponent Monday night.
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013
