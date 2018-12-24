CAPE-ATLANTIC LEAGUE
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
ABSEGAMI
Coach: Jim Winkler
2017-2018 record: 0-8
What to watch: Absegami (0-3) has Emma Saul, Frances Deibert, Jana Baligod, Skylar Daniels and freshman Sarah Ghazaz.
“Replacing a star like (2018 graduate) Erin Murphy (a first-team Press All-Star all four years) is a challenge for a team who never had a winning season,” Winkler said. “However, the team’s numbers have nearly doubled from last year. As their experience grows, so will their competitiveness.”
ATLANTIC CITY
Coach: Sean Duffey (first year)
2017-2018 record: 5-4
What to watch: The Vikings (1-2) have a young team, and freshman Megan Fox has won several races so far. Kristina Lam is the only senior. Other key swimmers include Fauve Haney, Kara Graybell, Sara Tran and Madelyn Fox (Megan’s older sister). Scorers include Julia Arndt (a transfer from Holy Spirit), Cassie Scott, Julia Logue and freshman Alex Siganos.
Duffey moves up after assisting the program three years. He swam for the Holy Spirit boys team which won state Non-Public A titles in 2000-2001. He also rowed for Holy Spirit and Jacksonville University.
“The goal is to make the state playoffs. We just missed it last year by a few power points,” Duffey said. “We started out with our two hardest meets (losses to Ocean City and Egg Harbor Township), and there’s a lot to build off from that. A lot of young swimmers have stepped up.”
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Coach: Mark Jamieson
2017-2018 record: 7-3
What to watch: The Eagles have several top swimmers back from last year’s team, which won the American Conference and reached the South Jersey Public A final. Grace Curry, Ava McDonough, Alexandria Cotter, Caitlyn Moore and Nina Nguyen are top returnees. Freshman Olivia Evans has won several races so far. Others include Sarah Azegzao, Madison Keller, Ally Seiverd, Lauren Greenleaf and Samantha Bork.
EHT has already beaten Ocean City 90-80 in a big conference meet. The Eagles’ one loss is to defending state Public B champion Moorestown, 103-67.
EHT divers include Lyndsey Rudolph and Julianna Nardone.
“We have a lot of talent in talent in the center lanes and depth with our young girls,” Jamieson said. “Our goals are exactly the same as last year, to compete well in the CAL and Public A. It’ll be pretty exciting to see what they can do. We should break a lot of (school) records, and there are some pretty significant swim on there (the board).”
MAINLAND REGIONAL
Coach: Mike Schiavo
2017-2018 record: 10-3
What to watch: Mainland’s Katie McClintock was a first-team Press All-Star last year as a freshmen after finishing second in the 200 individual medley at the state Meet of Champions. The Mustangs, who finished sixth in the Elite 11 last winter, are currently 3-0.
McClintock combines with a strong lineup, including Georgia Ridgway, Valerie Speirs, Grace Gallagher, Danielle Shuster, Madeline Falk, Rileigh Booth and Julia Goodman.
“The season looks promising,” Schiavo said. “The girls are working hard and having a good time. We’re looking forward to a fast season.”
MILLVILLE
Coach: Anthony Ganci
2017-2018 record: 2-7
What to watch: The Thunderbolts (2-3) are led by sprinter Colleen Renshaw, a returning first-team Press All-Star who tied for third place in the 100-yard freestyle at the Meet of Champions in March (51.36 seconds). Millville also has Taylor Mummert, Katherine Clark, Madalyne Blair, Alicia Slimmer, Lexi Kukal and Kacey Edwards.
OCEAN CITY
Coach: Ian Keyser
2017-2018 record: 9-3
What to watch: The Red Raiders graduated Maggie Wallace, The Press Girls Swimmer of the Year last winter, and sprinter Ryann Styer, one of the state’s fastest. O.C. finished at No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Ocean City will stay strong with returnees Andrea Teofanova (the only senior), Alex Antonov and Claudia Scherbin. O.C. has several other key scorers, including Emily Myers, Brooke Powell, Brynn Bowman, and freshmen Olivia Scherbin (sister of Claudia) and Lily Teofanova (sister of Andrea). Isabella Wamsher, last year’s CAL girls diving champion, is also back.
“We’re very young, but the team has a lot of experience due to being in the South Jersey (Group III) final last year and the state final two years ago. We had some great swimmers graduate but we have some young girls ready to step up and fill those shoes.”
VINELAND
Coach: Mike Schneider
2017-2018 record: 5-6
What to watch: Vineland returns Giavanna Lupi, a returning first-team Press All-Star, plus Germaine Smart, Alaina Merighi and Carli Hullihen. Other key scorers include Delaney Fisher, Megan Murie, Karlee Farrell, Grace Bermudez, Celeste Hill and freshman Angie Mainiero.
“We’re in a rebuilding mode, we graduated four big contributors,” Schneider said. “We’re brand new and not too experienced. The kids are learning. They’re working hard and getting better.”
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
CAPE MAY TECH
Coach: Dawn Dudley (first year)
2017-2018 record: 3-4
What to watch: The Hawks (2-1) will be competitive with top scorer Lindsay Robbins and a lineup which has Ruby Redmond, Olivia Jordan, Cameron Muir and Nicole Wright. Others include Catie Teefy, Jayne Seitz, Alyssa Hicks, Savannah Bruno, Gabbie Eppright, and freshmen Emie Fredericks and Alexandria Bruno (Savannah’s sister).
Dudley swam for the Wildwood Catholic coed team, which won the state Non-Public B title each year (1999-2002). She also swam for Rowan University, graduating in 2006. She’s a former assistant for the Triton Regional, Absegami and Oakcrest boys and girls swim teams.
“We want to swim personal bests,” Dudley said. “The girls have improved so much. I don’t know if we’ll make the championships but I really think they’re going to shine this year.”
CEDAR CREEK
Coach: Travis Sansevere
2017-2018 record: 6-1-1
What to watch: Cedar Creek won its first CAL National Conference title last winter and lost only to Haddon Township 90-80 in a South Jersey Public C final. But the Pirates graduated Lauren Kelly, a four-year first-team Press All-Star, plus four others.
Cedar Creek (0-2) has started the season with conference losses to Middle Township and Cape May Tech. Leading swimmers for the Pirates include Marlee Canale, Liz Briles, Emily Lynd, Hailey Ingemi and Stacey Ngo.
“We lost some good swimmers but we have new swimmers building on last year,” Sansevere said. “We have only about 15 girls, a smaller team, obviously, coming off the CAL title last year. We have decent freshmen to fill those spots. We expect to be competitive.”
LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL
Coach: Brittany O’Donnell
2017-2018 record: 0-6
What to watch: The Caper Tigers (0-3) are led by Christina Adams, plus Iris Sanchez, Sam Downes, Mia Feulner and Drew Montanero.
“We lack depth in the strokes and lack experience,” O’Donnell said. “My hope is that many people will qualify for the CAL or South Jersey Coaches meets. In the past we’ve qualified in relays, but it would be nice if they could see the individual aspect of it.”
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Coach: Dede Bosacco
2017-2018 record: 5-5-1
What to watch: The Panthers look like a challenger in the conference with Sophia Bosacco (the coach’s daughter), Ishika Patel, Maddie Deane and Bridget Donohue. Sarina Wen and Natali Ilieva lead a group of 15 incoming freshmen. Other scorers include Samantha Braun and Catherine Bostard.
“We lost a lot of swimmers last year, (leader) Urvi Patel and some depth,” Bosacco said. “But we have 28 swimmers, our biggest team ever. Everyone’s stepping up and swimming different events where we lost those people. The freshmen are a very athletic group. It’ll be great to see how fast they can become competitive at the meets.”
OAKCREST
Coach: Mike Demarest
2017-2018 record: 6-5
What to watch: The Falcons (2-0) feature Kayli Hernandez, plus Kaitlyn Stollenwerk, Sadie Crispell, Abigail Thompson and freshman Hannah Tran. Oakcrest won the conference title from 2015-2017. Lyndsea Baldwin, Madison Zaleskiewicz and freshman Hannah Derringer will help keep the Falcons a winner.
“We’re looking to be competitive in the conference and it’s going to be close,” Demarest said. “It’ll come down to who wants it more. We’re hungry after coming so close last year, and we’re looking to get back up there.”
OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY
Coach: Nicole Fabrizio (first year)
2017-2018 record: 4-5
What to watch: The Villagers (1-2) have key returnees in Denise Dimapilis, Leigha Sepers and Aliana Melendez, and freshman Nikki Carpenter won two races in a 128-42 team loss to Mainland, of the American Conference. Other key OLMA swimmers include Nicole Wolcowicz, Allie Patitucci, and freshmen Julie Andaloro and Katie Fallon.
Fabrizio swam for the Buena Regional coed team and graduated in 2012. She also played field hockey for the Chiefs. She also coaches the Newfield Swim Club.
“I think we have a really good team and have a really good chance to make the (South Jersey Non-Public B) playoffs,” Fabrizio said.
SHORE CONFERENCE
BARNEGAT
Coach: Emily Cherry and Rebecca Kane
2017-2018 record: 2-9
What to watch: The Bengals (2-2) certainly topped last year with scorers Annabelle Grogan, Alexis Jackson, Caroline Purdon, Sydney Dizon and Paige Menegus. The lineup also has Gabrielle Volerman, Gabrielle Kovaly and freshmen Kirsten Langan and Erin Lustenberger.
“This year will be a building year for us as we graduated a number of girls last year. We have a core group of returning athletes and we picked up new athletes who will have an immediate impact.”
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Coach: Aaron Fritz
2017-2018 record: 0-7
What to watch: The Lions (1-1) should improve led by Emma Harken, Riley Christian, Coralea Kravanja and Marnea Reimer.
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
Coach: Bill Entrikin
2017-2018 record: 6-4
What to watch: The Rams (3-0) have several good swimmers and should stay strong. Several win races, including Jacquelyn Kilcommons, Abigail Malandro, Phoebe Sprague, Mia Amirr, Hannah Skimmons and Kaylyn Iusan. The lineup also has Kady Patterson, Abbey Mower, Veronica Ruoff, and freshmen Summer Davis, Olivia Auge and Brooke Boyd.
Top to bottom it’s definitely the deepest team we ever had,” Entrikin said. “We have a lot of underclassmen looking to step up. A lot of the team came back just as fast as they left off last year. We have a lot of flexibility and that will help in the big meets.”
TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL
Coach: Lauren Vanlier
2017-2018 record: 2-6
What to watch: The Colts (0-4) have sprinter Melissa Lowry, a first-team Press All-Star last year who tied Millville’s Renshaw in the 100 freestyle at the Meet of Champions in March. Others include Mackenzie Briggs, Ashee Patel, Renee Sheppard and Elivia Lively.
