CAPE-ATLANTIC LEAGUE
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
Absegami
Coach: Jim Winkler
2017-2018 record: 1-7
What to watch: Absegami (1-1) lost two of its top swimmers to graduation, but Stephen Barnard is back to help the team rebuild. Scorers are Bob Wishart, Andrew Zheng and freshman Joey Sica. Diver Brendan Kopervos is back to defend his CAL Individual Boys title. The Braves will continue to have some autistic swimmers on the team who are preparing for the Special Olympics.
“While a lot of star power has left, the team is growing and depth is starting to become a strength for the first time in many years,” Winkler said.
Atlantic City
Coach: Kris Ciuro (first year)
2017-2018 record: 6-5
What to watch: The Vikings (0-3) will be led by John Hayes, Ryan Flynn, brothers Dustin and Kasey Nguyen, and Luke Iannelli.
Longtime coach Dave Demarest stepped down after last winter. Ciuro, a Vikings assistant coach last year, took over. He's a former Lenape swimmer and pole vaulter.
"We've had three of our hardest meets already," Ciuro said. "We're a young team and we're trying to figure out where they fall in place. We have good guys and a good atmosphere. Our season is only going to get better."
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Mark Jamieson
2017-2018 record: 8-2
What to watch: The Eagles (2-0) have a lot back from a team which made the South Jersey Public A final last year. EHT was No. 3 in the final Elite 11. Joey Tepper, a first-team Press All-Star his first two years, is back for his junior season. Brandon Bell, Zach Evans, A.J. Mallori, Wilson Ployratana, Dylan Mason and Vincent Nguyen will help make the Eagles a challenger. The lineup also has Connor Ammann, Ben Nguyen and Ethan Do.
“Even though we graduated some outstanding swimmers, this is probably the deepest team we’ve had in a number of years,” Jamieson said. “We’re excited to see how they do. We have a lot of main (center lane) swimmers who have a great shot to break through. We’re looking forward to the many tough tests we’ll have.”
Mainland Regional
Coach: Brian Booth
2017-2018 record: 15-0
What to watch: The Mustangs (2-0 this year) have been undefeated for three straight seasons, winning the CAL American and state Public B championship each year. Mainland was No. 1 all year in The Press Elite 11. The team has Destin Lasco and Eric Truong back from its powerful lineup of last winter, but graduated four of its other six first-team Press All-Stars. The team will still be very strong and has Skylor Booth (the coach’s son), brothers Liam and Cole Garbutt, Michael Carroll and Evan Denn, plus James Bradley and Colin Cooke.
“It’s a bigger challenge. We lost a lot to graduation,” Booth said. “We’re still a good team, but we need to prove ourselves this year, like the teams have in the past.”
Millville
Coach: Anthony Ganci
2017-2018 record: 0-9
What to watch: The Thunderbolts (0-4) will try to rebuild with Kevin Hallenbeck, Leon Borek, Tim Wright, Matthew Leahy, Kyle Plummer and Gavin Smith, and freshmen Jessi Karcher and Matthew Leahy.
Ocean City
Coach: Shane McGrath
2017-2018 record: 9-4
What to watch: The Red Raiders (2-0) should be competitive with Nate Hays, Ethan McCarron, Brian Walsh, Dolan Grisbaum and Ben Wiley. O.C. ended up 11th in the Elite 11. Other scorers are Peter Horowitz, Luke Bowman, Max Carter, Tanner Driscoll and Steve Gooden. Freshman Nick Bianchi and first-year sophomore Pat Agenelli have potential.
“We’re excited,” McGrath said. “We have a good base of guys and a big senior class that will be providing a lot of scoring for us and hopefully getting in the states. We have a good core, even in the sophomore-junior range. We want to be competitive and compete with the notoriously strong programs out there.”
St. Augustine Prep
Coach: Jon Stinson
2017-2018 record: 5-5
What to watch: The Hermits (2-0) will contend, as usual, with a talented group of seniors including Dominick Sheppard, a returning first-team Press All-Star, Tyler Turpin, Tim Merighi and Colin Pimental. Will Carpenter, a junior, is one of the team’s best. Other scorers include Nathan Cohan, James Fazzio, John Hladun. The Prep finished at No. 8 in the Elite 11.
“We only graduated four, so with our incoming freshmen the numbers are about the same,” Stinson said. “We’ve got good guys returning. The CAL is extremely strong this year, so it’s too early to tell how we’ll do. We’re looking to do better than last year.”
Vineland
Coach: Rich Del Valle
2017-2018 record: 2-5
What to watch: The Fighting Clan (1-2) will be led by Dan Merighi, plus returnees Noah Jones and RJ Franceschini. The lineup includes Lucas Merighi, Joshua Powell, Cassius Garcia, Cody Powell and Jason Wheeler.
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
Buena Regional
Coach: Amy Hammerstedt (first year)
2017-2018 record: 5-8
What to watch: The Chiefs (1-3), a coed team, will be led by Tyler Gonzalez, Mitchell Butler, Dani Gallo and Veronica Butler (Mitchell’s freshman sister). Others are Aiden Santoro, Bruno Romeo and Jackson Tubertini.
Hammerstedt, a former Shawnee swimmer, had been a Buena assistant for 11 years, since the start of the program.
“We have a small team, and everybody has a job to do,” Hammerstedt, a former Shawnee swimmer. “We want to give the kids the opportunity to get personal bests.”
Cape May Tech
Coach: Matt McElroy
2017-2018 record: 6-4
What to watch: The Hawks (5-0) will stay a winner with several back, including Jerry D'Antonio, Corbin Sturgeon, Tyler Flynn, Chris Porto and Ray Sipple. Other scorers will be Anthony Paluch, Steve Olson and Roman Voinea.
"For a change, we're stronger in the center lanes than the outside lanes," McElroy said. "I'd like to have eight or nine qualify for the Coaches Invitational. I think Oakcrest is the team to beat, and Cedar Creek looks very strong. If we could beat one of the them it would be a big win. I'd also love to get a playoff win."
Cedar Creek
Coach: Travis Sansevere
2017-2018 record: 7-2-1
What to watch: Jimmy Rhodes, Zach Lenzi and Mike Sooy return for the Pirates (3-0), who advanced to a sectional Public C semifinal last winter. The lineup also has Nathan Goodrich, Freddy Flores, Omar Mohamed, Andres Carpio and Michael Bolger.
“I think this year we have a shot, and we opened up with a good win (118-52 over Middle Township),” Sansevere said. “Our depth looks good and we have a good chance to improve.”
Holy Spirit
Coach: Mike Brooks
2017-2018 record: 3-5
What to watch: The Spartans (2-3) had separate boys and girls programs for several years, but are now a coed team due to a lack in numbers. T.J. Given, a returning first-team Press All-Star, leads Spirit. Holy Spirit should be competitive with a lineup which includes Phil Seeger, Riley Hackett, Kayla Tran, Elle Summers, Michael Guguski, Grace Kaplan and freshman Aidan Driscoll.
"We're looking for another good season," Brooks said. "The coed team doesn't change much, because they practice together anyway. I"m looking forward to seeing what T.J., Riley and Kayla do in their senior years."
Lower Cape May Regional
Coach: Brittany O’Donnell
2017-2018 record: 2-7
What to watch: The Caper Tigers' lineup includes Jack Perry, Zac Long, Kolby Carter, Gabe Brooker, Mark Ryan, Reid Shriver and Max Souder. Lower Cape May (1-3) will be helped by freshman Zeb Hinker.
"Our seniors have gotten better," O'Donnell said. "We have good freestylers but we lack depth in the strokes. I tell them that, as long as you're getting faster and doing their best, that's all you can ask."
Middle Township
Coach: Dede Bosacco
2017-2018 record: 6-5
What to watch: The Panthers (1-2) graduated five scorers, but Brendon Bartha, Travis McCray and Kai Wood are back. Sophomore Martynas Bartnikas will have an impact in his first year with the team.
“It’s definitely a rebuilding year because the seniors we lost were major point-scorers,” Bosacco said. “However, our returning swimmers are stepping up to take the place of those that graduated.”
Oakcrest
Coach: Mike Demarest
2017-2018 record: 11-3
What to watch: The Falcons (3-0) won their third straight CAL National championship last year and won their first S.J. Public C title, beating Barnegat 103-67. Oakcrest lost some key scorers, but Andrew Thompson, Carlos Lescano, Eric Weeks and Jacob Dorsey are back. Austin Tate and Scott Morgan will help keep the Falcons successful.
Demarest is the son of former Atlantic City coach Dave Demarest.
“It’s definitely a rebuilding year for sure,” Mike Demarest said. “We have some fast swimmers coming back, but we don’t have the numbers we’ve been comfortable with. But we’re not going to back down this year at all.”
Pleasantville
Coach: Dimitar Petrov
2017-2018 record: 0-8 (currently 0-2)
What to watch: No information was provided.
Wildwood Catholic
Coach: Chris Gamble
2017-2018 record: 2-6
What to watch: The Crusaders (0-4), a coed team, have Chris Johnson (a boy), Sam Francis (a boy), Grace Stuart, Lauren Sorensen and Lena Cassidy. Scorers include James Sawyer, Cole Diller and freshman Leilani Wong.
"We have a good competitive group and we'll do our best to improve as the season goes on," Gamble said.
SHORE CONFERENCE
Barnegat
Co-Coaches: Emily Cherry and Rebecca Kane
2017-2018 record: 11-2-1
What to watch: The Bengals (3-0) advanced to their first sectional final last winter, losing to Oakcrest 103-67 in Public C. Barnegat returns Dylan Cappuccio, Colby Pearson, Michael Koser, Kaden Jason and Gareth Aguilar, five of its leading swimmers, and the Bengals will stay a winner. The lineup also includes Jordan Burton, Kyle Smith, Joe Coleman, Austin Cappuccio, Tyler Grant and Josh Hutton.
“Each year the boys team has worked to build on existing talent by welcoming strong newcomers, and this year is no exception,“ the coaches said in a statement. “The team is continuing to grow. The depth, strength and passion of our returning swimmers has inspired our new swimmers to excel, and our returning swimmers to meet and exceed their own expectations.”
Lacey Township
Coach: Brian Keelen
2017-2018 record: 2-7
What to watch: The Lions (2-0) should improve with returnees Lucas Whelan, Joe VanBurkel, Mike Spina and Peter Vanderwerf, all non-senior. Jack Crowell is the only senior. The lineup also has Sean Cook and Eric Burke.
"Things are going well so far," Keelen said. "Our individual performers are showing a lot of potential, and our depth is much better than in past years."
Southern Regional
Coach: Pat Craig
2017-2018 record: 3-5
What to watch: The Rams (2-0) look to rebound with senior captains Tim English, Tom White and Greg English (Tim’s cousin). Key returnees include Logan Schmitt, Jackson Hughes, Aidan McInerney and Greg Lee. Freshman Kristian Werner is a good prospect.
Craig was a voluntary assistant for the team during the 2015-17 seasons, and he’s a former Lacey Township swimmer and soccer player. He also swam for Ocean County College and Ramapo College.
“This season is going to be a challenge because the team has two new coaches — me and (assistant) Chuck Chnell,” Craig said. “We’re challenging them in new ways, and they love the challenge. I think expectations are high. We’d like to have more qualify individually for the Shore Conference Tournament, and nine already have.”
TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE
Cumberland Regional
Coach: Rich Husted
2017-2018 record: 8-3
What to watch: The Colts (1-3) lost four key scorers to graduation and will look to returnees Kyle Coll, William Taguwa, Chris Colson and Liam Quick. Cumberland also has Aidan Hindermyer, Zach Etherton and freshman Ryan Selleck.
“We’re light on depth and experience but we have four or five guys who will carry us this winter,” Husted said. “The goal is to try to get to .500 this year.”
