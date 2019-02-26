Absegami High School senior Brendan Kopervos finished ninth out of 12 divers with a personal-best score of 324 for 11 dives Tuesday at the New Jersey State Boys Individual Diving Championship at Montgomery High School.
Kopervos, the two-time Cape-Atlantic League boys individual diving champion, was the only area diver to compete.
Kopervos' total broke his previous best 11-dive score of 306.65, set on Jan. 24 at the Jim Roach 11-Dive Championships at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Seamus Harding, of Notre Dame, won the boys state championship for the third straight year with a state-record score of 635.
The New Jersey State Girls Individual Diving Championship will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Montgomery High School.
