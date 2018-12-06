The Absegami High School high school boys swimming team started off its season with a 48-43 win against Millville at the Holly City Family Center on Thursday.
The 200 medley-winning relay for Absegami (1-0) was Andrew Zheng, Joey Sica, Robert Wishart and Stephen Barnard.
Barnard also won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 22.42 seconds.
Millville’s (0-1) Kevin Hallenbeck won the 50 freestyle and 500 free. His relay team also finished second in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Braves will take on Vineland in their next meet Wednesday. The Thunderbolts will host St. Augustine Prep in their next meet on the same day.
At Holly City Family Center, meters
200 Medley Relay— A (Andrew Zheng, Joey Sica, Robert Wishart, Stephen Barnard) 1:59.59; 200 Freestyle— A (Andrew Zheng) 2:15.04; 200 IM— A (Stephen Barnard) 2:22.42; 50 Freestyle— M (Kevin Hallenbeck) 24.84; 100 Butterfly— A (Stephen Barnard) 1:04.79; 100 Freestyle— A (Joey Sica) 1:01.93; 500 Freestyle— M (Kevin Hallenbeck) 6:24.52; 200 Freestyle Relay— A (Liam Deibert, Andrew Zheng, Jonah Mount, Brenden Hershman) 2:00.80; 100 Backstroke— M (Leon Borek); 100 Breaststroke— A (Andrew Zheng) 1:18.12; 400 Freestyle Relay— A (Robert Wishart, Stephen Barnard, Brenden Hershman, Joey Sica) 4:11.04.
Records— Absegami 1-0, Millville 0-1.
