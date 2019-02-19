The top-seeded Summit High School boys swimming team defeated fourth-seeded Barnegat 114-56 in the state Public C semifinals Tuesday at the Raritan Bay Area YMCA.
The Bengals’ Kyle Smith won the 100-yard butterfly in 55.87 seconds, and teammate Dylan Cappuccio finished first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.39.
“Summit is a really strong team,” Barnegat co-coach Emily Cherry said. “We knew that going in. They had over 1,000 more power points than us, so we knew it was going to be a battle. But the boys swam their hardest tonight and had an amazing season.”
The Bengals’ Michael Koser placed second in the 50 freestyle (23.75) and third in the 100 (53.04). Smith, Dylan, Gareth Aguilar and Kaden Jason finished second in the 200 medley relay (1:47.92), and Joseph Coleman, Koser, Ethan Sackett and Jason were second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.42).
Joshua Hutton, Austin Cappuccio, Aguilar and Smith finished second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:49.77). Smith was third in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.56.
Last season, Barnegat lost in the sectional final to Oakcrest.
On Thursday, Barnegat, which finished its dual-meet season 11-2, captured the first South Jersey Public C title in program history with a 106-64 victory over Cedar Creek.
That was also the first sectional title in any sport for Barnegat.
“These guys were focused on winning the South Jersey title since last year,” Cherry said. “We went into every meet giving the best we could, and they wowed us. It has been a wonderful season, and we so are proud of them.”
At Raritan Bay Area YMCA, yards
200 Medley Relay— S (Bryan Harvey, Will Hedges, Matt McGregor, Conor Fagan) 1:45.06; 200 Freestyle—Alex Jones S 1:58.67; 200 IM—Harvey S 2:08.36; 50 Freestyle—Fagan S 22.13; 100 Butterfly—Kyle Smith B 55.87; 100 Freestyle—Fagan S 50.52; 500 Freestyle—Rawleigh Pollock; 200 Freestyle Relay—S (Myroslav Suborov, Jones, Hedges, Fagan) 1:35.40; 100 Backstroke—Harvey S 57.61; 100 Breaststroke—Dylan Cappuccio B 1:07.39; 400 Freestyle Relay— S (Pollock, McGregor, Harvey, Jones) 3:44.22. Records—B 11-2; S 14-0.
