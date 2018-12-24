The Cape-Atlantic League National Conference girls swimming title was decided among three teams last winter on the final relay race of the last meet.
This year’s conference race may not be that dramatic, but it could be close.
Oakcrest and Middle Township high schools look like the top contenders so far for the National crown. Cedar Creek won its first conference title last year but is in a rebuilding mode. Our Lady of Mercy Academy and Cape May Tech are competitive.
Cedar Creek tied Middle Township 85-85 in the final meet of the National season last year to win the conference title at 5-0-1. Middle ended at 4-1-1 and Oakcrest (the conference champion 2015-17) was 5-1. If Middle had scored another point in the final meet, there would have been a three-way tie for the championship, with each team at 5-1.
“The meet with Cedar Creek last year was amazing and so much fun,” Middle Township coach Dede Bosacco said. “Everyone on both teams swam so well. It was just a great season (among) the three teams.”
Middle (3-0) is led by Sophia Bosacco (the coach’s daughter), Ishika Patel, Bridget Donohue, Maddie Deane and freshman Natali Ilieva.
The Panthers so far have defeated Cedar Creek (114-56), Cape May Tech (104-56) and Lower Cape May Regional (129-38).
“Not winning last year gave us the drive for this season,” said Deane, an 18-year-old senior from Cape May Court House who’s also a tennis player. “We’re focused. Our young swimmers are doing well and scoring points for the team.
“I was in shape from tennis, but in swimming you work on getting faster and getting your technique down.”
Oakcrest (2-0) has senior Kayli Hernandez, a standout since her freshman year. Kaitlyn Stollenwerk, Sadie Crispell, Abigail Thompson and freshman Hannah Tran make it a winning lineup. Bella Pagan, another top swimmer, transferred to Ocean City.
“It’s pretty amazing and exciting how it turned out last year, but for us it was heartbreaking,” Oakcrest coach Mike Demarest said. “We lost to Creek (94-76) and beat Middle (90-80), and then their tie gave it to Creek. We’re definitely looking forward to it this year.”
The Falcons have already beaten Lower Cape May Regional (107-57) and OLMA (93-77).
“We’re all working very hard and I think we’ll have a good season,” said Hernandez, a 17-year-old Mays Landing resident who’s also a field hockey player. “We lost a couple people, so we have a young team, and the new swimmers are doing really well. I would love to win the conference again. A lot of people are dropping time and already close to their goals for the season.”
The big meet could be Middle Township at Oakcrest on Jan. 17 at the George L. Hess Educational Complex in Mays Landing. Other key meets are Cape May Tech at Oakcrest (Jan. 4 at the Hess Complex), OLMA at Cape May Tech (Jan. 7 at the Cape May County Special Services pool) and OLMA at Middle (Jan. 14 at the CMCSS pool).
“Our meet with Oakcrest should be great,” Bosacco said. “We have some athletes who just came off of field hockey, soccer and tennis. By then they should be ready.”
The National Conference in girls swimming has one less team this year because Holy Spirit is now a coed team with its girls competing in the boys swimming category.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.