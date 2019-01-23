Many of the Cape-Atlantic League’s top divers will compete in the Jim Roach 11-Dive Championships on Thursday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.
The meet will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Lyndsey Rudolph, of Egg Harbor Township, and Isabella Wamsher, of Ocean City, won their respective girls championships at the South Jersey Interscholastic Swimming Association 6-Dive Championships last Thursday at GCIT.
Rudolph won the Division A (large schools) title with a score of 246.70. Wamsher took the Division B (smaller schools) championship with a total of 217.35.
Frannie Trimble of O.C. placed second in girls Division B (208.05). Julianna Nardone of EHT placed fifth in Division A (170.20).
In the boys competition, Tanner James, of Ocean City, was third in Division B (189.30) and teammate Luke Hansen was fourth (150.55).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.