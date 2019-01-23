020318_spt_diving
Ocean City High School 's Isabella Wamsher competes in the 2018 Cape-Atlantic League Diving Championships at the Ocean City Aquatic Center.

 MATTHEW STRABUK / for the press

Many of the Cape-Atlantic League’s top divers will compete in the Jim Roach 11-Dive Championships on Thursday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.

The meet will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Lyndsey Rudolph, of Egg Harbor Township, and Isabella Wamsher, of Ocean City, won their respective girls championships at the South Jersey Interscholastic Swimming Association 6-Dive Championships last Thursday at GCIT.

Rudolph won the Division A (large schools) title with a score of 246.70. Wamsher took the Division B (smaller schools) championship with a total of 217.35.

Frannie Trimble of O.C. placed second in girls Division B (208.05). Julianna Nardone of EHT placed fifth in Division A (170.20).

In the boys competition, Tanner James, of Ocean City, was third in Division B (189.30) and teammate Luke Hansen was fourth (150.55).

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

