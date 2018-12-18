ATLANTIC CITY — The Cape May Tech boys swimming team overcame some good performances by host Holy Spirit to win their meet 97-73 Tuesday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Westside Complex.
Tech improved to 5-0 and looks to be a challenger in the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference.
Spirit, with smaller numbers, is now a coed team with girls swimming with boys in meets. That meant that the Cape May Tech girls also swam with the Tech boys, making the meet coed but officially recorded in the boys swimming category.
The Hawks won two relays and got wins from Chris Porto in the 100-yard butterfly and Jerry D’Antonio in the 100 breaststroke. Cape May Tech had more depth, and that showed itself as the Hawks got both first and second in the 200 freestyle relay for a 12-2 split in the scoring of the race.
Another factor was that Tech didn’t have a sixth-place finisher in any individual race. Scoring in individual races is 6-4-3-2-1 for the first five finishers.
“I’m happy with the way our outside lanes swam, but everyone swam well,” Cape May Tech boys swimming coach Matt McElroy said. “Holy Spirit has some good swimmers. I didn’t expect to go 1-2 in the 200 free relay. Coming back to win the medley relay was big, and we didn’t miss a third place in any relay. We scored points and got some first places where we could get them.”
Tech’s Tyler Flynn swam a great anchor leg in the 200 medley relay to rally the Hawks to the win by a touch in 1:57.65. The others on the team were Corbin Sturgeon, D’Antonio and Porto.
“We have a good group of gals and guys, and we kicked it out strong,” said Flynn, an 18-year-old senior from West Cape May. “We knew (Holy Spirit) has a lot of good swimmers. I was thinking about TJ (Given, of Spirit) and I was excited to race against him. I’m really happy for our team and proud of them.”
The Hawks’ winning 200 freestyle relay team was Roman Voinea, Porto, Anthony Paluch and Flynn.
“It feels great to be 5-0. I love my teammates,” said Porto, a 16-year-old junior from Cape May Court House. “We have a good squad this year, and it’s exciting to be part of the relays. Our hard work in practices has really paid off. I’m really excited to see where we can get this year.”
Given, a returning first-team Press All-Star, beat Flynn by a length in the 50 freestyle in 21.74 seconds, and the Spartans senior returned to dominate the 100 freestyle.
Holy Spirit (2-3) won seven races. Female standouts Kayla Tran and Riley Hackett won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, respectively. The two seniors were each part of the Spartans’ winning 400 freestyle relay, along with Phil Seeger and Given. Seeger took the 200 freestyle by two lengths and easily won the 500 freestyle.
Holy Spirit has four boys and 14 girls this year, and coach Mike Brooks made it a coed program in October.
“We have enough center lane strength to win races, but we have trouble with some of the teams with our lack of depth,” Brooks said. “When I told the team that we’re going to become coed it didn’t phase them at all. They understand the way it is. Our seniors, Riley, TJ and Kayla, still have a lot of events they’ll win.”
Lindsay Robbins finished second for the Hawks in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. For Spirit, Tran was second in the 100 butterfly and Grace Kaplan finished second in the 100 breaststroke.
Contact: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com
At Dr. Martin Luther King Westside Complex, yards
200 Medley Relay—CMT (Corbin Sturgeon, Jerry D’Antonio, Chris Porto, Tyler Flynn) 1:57.65; 200 Freestyle—Phil Seeger HS 2:03.49; 200 IM—Kayla Tran HS 2:34.84; 50 Freestyle—TJ Given HS 21.74; 100 Butterfly—Porto CMT 1:05.21; 100 Freestyle—Given HS 48.03; 500 Freestyle—Seeger HS 5:41.05; 200 Freestyle Relay—CMT (Roman Voinea, Porto, Anthony Paluch, Flynn) 1:45.84; 100 Backstroke—Riley Hackett HS 1:06.04; 100 Breaststroke—D’Antonio CMT 1:16.46; 400 Freestyle Relay—HS (Seeger, Hackett, Tran, Given) 3:50.59.
Records—CMT 5-0; HS 2-3.
