MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Cape May Tech girls swimming team took the next step for the first time Tuesday.
The Hawks beat visiting Cedar Creek 93-77 to achieve the first state tournament win in school swim history.
Tech trailed 49-45 after six races in the South Jersey Public C (smaller schools) first-round meet at Cape May County Special Services pool. But the sixth-seeded Hawks took the lead for good as Lindsay Robbins led a sweep of the top three places in the 500-yard freestyle.
Sixth-seeded Cape May Tech (5-2) advances to meet No. 3 Woodstown in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Thursday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology. Cedar Creek, the No. 7 seed, ends its dual-meet season 2-4.
“It feels really good (to win a state playoff meet),” said Robbins, a 16-year-old sophomore from Cape May Court House. “It’s exciting to be the first in school history to make it past the first round. Last year, we didn’t do it. We put in a lot of hard work and a lot of the team got personal records today.”
Robbins easily won the 500 freestyle, and Ruby Redmond and Olivia Jordan finished second and third, respectively, to put the Hawks up 58-52.