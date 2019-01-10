Atlantic City High School’s boys swimming team defeated Oakcrest 89-81 in a Cape-Atlantic League swim meet on Thursday.
Jake Cahill, Jonah Mason, Ben Iannelli and Kasey Nguyen won the 200 freestyle relay for the hosting Vikings (4-4) in 1 minutes, 53.62 seconds. Nguyen also won the 100 freestyle in 1:00.78. Dustin Nguyen placed first in the 500 freestyle in 4:46.82 and also took the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.99.
Eric Weeks placed first in the 200 freestyle for the Falcons in 2:15.97 and also won the 100 backstroke in 1:07.64. Weeks also swam a leg in the winning 200 medley relay with Jacob Dorsey, Andrew Thompson and Carlos Lescano which finished in 2:03.57.
Thompson took the 200 IM in 2:30.45 and the 100 butterfly in 1:07.51.
200 Medley Relay—O (Eric Weeks, Jacob Dorsey, Andrew Thompson, Carlos Lescano) 2:03.57 ; 200 Freestyle—Weeks O 2:15.97; 200 IM—A. Thompson O 2:30.45; 50 Freestyle—Garrett LaRoche O 26.82; 100 Butterfly—Andrew Thompson O 1:07.51; 100 Freestyle—Casey Nguyen A 1:00.78; 500 Freestyle—Dustin Nguyen A 4:46.82; 200 Freestyle Relay—A (Jake Cahill, Jonah Mason, Ben Iannelli, C. Nguyen) 1:53.62; 100 Backstroke—Weeks O 1:07.64; 100 Breaststroke—D. Nguyen A 1:17.99; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Lescano, A. Thompson, LaRoche, Weeks) 4:14.53.
Records—AC 4-4, Oakcrest 4-2.
Barnegat 127,
Long Branch 43
At Barnegat, yards
200 Medley Relay—B (Gareth Aguilar, Kyle Smith, Tyler Grant, Gavin Wheeler) 1:53.87; 200 Freestyle—Joseph Coleman B 2:08.57; 200 IM—Michael Kosar B 1:20.41; 50 Freestyle—Grant B 24.85; 100 Butterfly—Dylan Cappucio B 1:05.57; 100 Freestyle—Alexander Kinder B 56.23; 500 Freestyle—Ethan Sackett B 6:24.16; 200 Freestyle Relay—B (Kaden Jason, Aguilar, Kosar, Smith) 1:35.17; 100 Backstroke—Grant B 1:08.52; 100 Breaststroke—Austin Cappuccio B 1:19.99; 400 Freestyle Relay—B (Declan Lustenberger, Christopher Longo, Logan Germano, Justin Sullivan) 4:17.11.
Records—Long Branch 1-6, Barnegat 7-0.
Girls swimming
Ocean City 128,
Middle Twp. 42
At Ocean City Aquatic Center, meters
200 Medley Relay—O (Isabella Pagan, Brynn Bowman, Emily Myers, Alex Antonov) 2:13.72; 200 Freestyle—Claudia Scherbin O 2:22.01; 200 IM—Olivia Scherbin O 2:48.91; 50 Freestyle—Antonov O 28.59; 100 Butterfly—Myers O 1:11.15; 100 Freestyle—Brooke Powell O 1:07.01; 500 Freestyle—Andrea Teofanova O 4:58.26; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (C. Scherbin, Powell, O. Scherbin, Teofanova) 2:02.72; 100 Backstroke—Pagan O 1:13.00; 100 Breaststroke—Antonov O 1:21.87; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Teofanova, Myers, O. Scherbin, C. Scherbin) 4:33.22.
Records—Middle 3-1, OC 4-1.
Cedar Creek 98,
Our Lady of Mercy 73
At Hess Educational Complex, meters
200 Medley Relay—C (Marlee Canale, Stacy Ngo, Hailey Ingemi, Elizabeth Briles) 2:24.56; 200 Freestyle—Nikki Carpenter O 2:29.70; 200 IM—Canale C 2:39.20; 50 Freestyle—Leigha Sepers O 33.00; 100 Butterfly—Ingemi C 1:22.96; 100 Freestyle—Carpenter O 1:06.16; 400 Freestyle—Isabella Gatto C 5:59.59; 200 Freestyle Relay—C (Ngo, Megan Winterbottom, Adrianna McGinty, Gatto) 2:20.07; 100 Backstroke—Ingemi C 1:28.56; 100 Breaststroke—Canale C 1:28.93; 400 Freestyle Relay—C (Winterbottom, Ingemi, Canale, Briles) 5:01.48.
Records—Cedar 2-2, OLMA 2-4.
Atlantic City 103,
Oakcrest 67
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay—A (Megan Fox, Sarah Tran, Fauve Haney, Kara Graybill) 2:16.91; 200 Freestyle—Haney A 2:24.32; 200 IM—Tran A 2:43.49; 50 Freestyle—Graybill A 30.15; 100 Butterfly—Fox A 1:12.50; 100 Freestyle—Graybill 1:08.14; 400 Freestyle—Haney A 5:01.11; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (Kaitlyn Stollenwerk, Kayli Hernandez, Sadie Crispell, Hannah Tran) 2:07.12; 100 Backstroke—Fox A 1:10.33; 100 Breaststroke—Tran A 1:23.43; 400 Freestyle Relay—A (Graybill, Tran, Haney, Fox) 4:29.57.
Records—AC 3-3, Oakcrest 3-1.
Bowling
Boys
Gloucester Tech 4, Hammonton 0
G: Zach Hansen (236, 639), Alex Gonzalez (206, ,534). H: Robert Feriozzi (201, 532), Dylan Scarpato (207, 488).
Girls
Gloucester Tech 4, Hammonton 0
G: Megan Prettyman (158, 444), Kasey Delorenzo (152, 435). H: Ashlynne Scardino (144, 392), Megan Walker (138, 381).
