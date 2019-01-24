MAYS LANDING — The Cedar Creek High School boys swimming team knew for most of the swimming season that winning the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference title meant it would have to beat Oakcrest on Thursday.

The Pirates capitalized on the opportunity.

Unbeaten Cedar Creek took the early lead over the Falcons and won the meet and the championship with a 100-70 victory at the George L. Hess Educational Complex.

Cedar Creek vs Oakcrest swim meet

1 of 62