DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — Mainland Regional High School swimmer Destin Lasco added two more state championships to his growing collection Sunday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
And set two more meet records in the process.
The junior won the 200- and 100-yard freestyle races in his usual impressive fashion before a roaring crowd during the state individual swimming championships, commonly known as the Meet of Champions.
"This meet is a big deal to me," Lasco said. "I take it very seriously, just like any other big meet. There's a lot of competition here, so it means a lot that I was able to swim well."
Lasco was among three local swimmers who earned state titles.
Holy Spirit senior T.J. Given won the boys 50 freestyle and Mainland sophomore Katie McClintock took first place in the girls 200 individual medley.
Lasco, considered one of the best high school swimmers in the country, started his day by winning the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 35.17 seconds. That broke the meet record of 1:36.36 that he established in Saturday's preliminaries.
The 100 freestyle was billed as a showdown between Lasco and Pingry sophomore Jack Alexy, who is also nationally ranked.
Lasco, who has verbally committed to swim for the University of California-Berkeley in fall 2020, was more than up to the challenge. He churned through the race in 43.44 seconds, smashing the meet record of 44.27 Alexy had set Saturday.
Sunday's performances gave Lesco the maximum six individual state titles in the last three years. He won the 500 freestyle and 200 individual medley as a freshman and took the 100 backstroke and I.M. as a sophomore.
He also owns four individual meet records and was part of two relays that set marks last year.
"I feel a lot of pressure in this meet, but I try not to let it bother me," Lasco said. "I just try to stay calm and focused, and if the records come with that comes happiness."
While Lasco relied on a calm approach to his races, Given took a different tact in the 50 freestyle.
He took the advice of his older brother Matt, 27, who is a U.S. Navy Seal. The result was a victory in a personal-best 20.71 seconds.
"Matt told me to get angry," Given said. "It was kind of primal, and it felt good."
Given, who also took fourth in the 100 freestyle, explained he got in the mood by listening to rap music before the race.
His main tune was "No Limit" by G-Easy.
"Rap will get you angry," Given said with a laugh. "I definitely couldn't listen to country music for this meet."
McClintock earned the only victory by a local competitor in the girls meet and did it in convincing fashion.
She took command of the 200 I.M. in the backstroke leg and steadily pulled away from the field to win in 2:00.88. McClintock set the meet record of 2:00.30 in Saturday's prelims.
"It feels really good to be a state champion, especially as a sophomore," McClintock said. "I've been training a lot more this year. I've had more of a drive, and it paid off."
She narrowly missed another victory, finishing second in the 100 backstroke to Cherry Hill East's Annie Behm in the day's most exciting race. Behm touched the wall in 55.36, McClintock in 55.58.
Other performances
Several other local swimmers earned spots on the podium by finishing in the top eight of their respective races.
In the boys meet, Mainland's Erik Truong and Egg Harbor Township's Joey Tepper took third in the 100 breastroke and 500 freestyle, respectively.
EHT's Brandon Bell was fourth in the 100 backstroke. St. Augustine Prep teammates Wilson Carpenter and Dominick Sheppard were fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 50 freestyle. Shane Washart was eighth in the 500 freestyle for the Hermits.
In the girls meet, Cumberland Regional's Melissa Lowry finished third in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Atlantic City's Megan Fox placed fifth in the 500 freestyle and eighth in the 200 freestyle.
Ocean City's Alex Antonov took seventh in the 100 freestyle. Millville's Colleen Renshaw was eighth in the 50 freestyle.
Notes: Lasco said he is headed to the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on March 27 for 12 days to train in altitude and will compete in the TYR Pro Swim Series in Richmond, Virginia, from April 10 to 13. His goal is to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Trials in the 100 and 200 freestyles and perhaps earn a spot on the U.S. team that will compete in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Boys results
200 medley relay - 1. Pingry 1:33.22, 11. EHT 1:38.29; 200 freestyle - Destin Lasco M 1:35.17 (meet record), 14. Shane Washart SA 1:44.58; 200 IM - Matt Fallon, Pingry, 1:48.88; 12 Erik Truong M 1:56.02, 16. Joey Tepper EHT 1:57.01; 50 freestyle - T.J. Given HS 20.71, 4. Wilson Carpenter SA 21.01, 6. Dominick Sheppard SA 21.36; 100 butterfly - Joshua Fong, Moorestown 49.08, 16. Tyler Turpn, SA 53.14; 100 freestyle - Destin Lasco M 43.44 (meet record), 4 T.J. Given HS 45.83, 9 Dominick Sheppard SA 46.84, 16 Zach Evans EHT 48.25; 500 freestyle - 1. Josh Cohen, Scott Plains-Fanwood 4:29.93, 3. Joey Tepper EHT 4:34.50, 8. Shane Washart SA 4:39.88, 12. Jack Levari SA 4:42.25, 14. Dolan Grisbaum OC 4:43.99; 200 freestyle relay - Pingry 1:24.78, 2. Mainland 1:26.33, 7. St. Augustine Prep 1:27.58, 15. EHT 1:30.45; 100 backstroke - 1. Leighton Mayers, Pingry 50.28, 4. Brandon Bell EHT 51.24, 14 Winchester Ployratana EHT 53.26; 100 breaststroke - 1. Matt Fallon, Pingry 54.38, 3. Erik Truong M 56.99; 400 freestyle relay - 1. Pingry 3:08.11, 2. Mainland 3:09.56.
Girls results
200 medley relay - 1. Bridgewater-Raritan 1:45.56, 5. EHT 1:48.50, 7 Mainland 1:49.58; 200 freestyle - Catherine Meisner, Mt. Saint Mary 1:49.37, 8. Megan Fox AC 1:52.94; 200 IM - Katie McClintock, M 2:00.88; 50 freestyle - 1. Darlene Fung, Pingry 23.05, 3. Melissa Lowry C 23.51, 8 Colleen Renshaw MILL 24.03; 100 butterfly - 1. Sarah Hardy, Bishop Ahr 55.46, 16. Giavanna Lupi V 58.20; 100 freestyle - 1. Darlene Fung, Pingry 50.17, 3. Melissa Lowry C 51.81, 7. Alex Antonov 52.40; 500 freestyle - 1. Grace Miller, Morristown 4:56.09, 5. Megan Fox AC 5:01.32; 200 freestyle relay - 1. Morristown 1:36.62, 4. Ocean City 1:38.67, 7. Mainland 1:39.26; 100 backstroke - Annie Behm, CHE 55.36, 2. Katie McClintock M 55.58, 16. Grace Curry EHT 59.66; 100 breaststroke - 1. Grace Yoon CHE 1:02.67, 15. Ava McDonough EHT 1:07.16; 400 freestyle relay - 1. Morristown 3:30.0, 9. Ocean City 3:35.92, 17. Mainland 3:41.36.
