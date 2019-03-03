DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — Mainland Regional High School swimmer Destin Lasco added two more championships to his growing collection Sunday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
And set two more meet records in the process.
The junior won the 200- and 100-yard freestyle races in his usual impressive fashion before a roaring crowd during the state individual swimming championships, commonly known as the Meet of Champions.
"This meet is a big deal to me," Lasco said. "I take it very seriously, just like any other big meet. So it means a lot that I was able to swim well."
Lasco was among several local boys swimmers who turned in solid performances.
Holy Spirit senior TJ Given won the boys 50 freestyle.
Lasco, considered one of the best high school swimmers in the country, started his day by winning the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 35.17 seconds. That broke the meet record of 1:36.36 that he swam in Saturday's preliminaries.
The 100 freestyle was billed as a showdown between Lasco and Pingry sophomore Jack Alexy, who is also nationally ranked. Lasco, who has verbally committed to swim for the University of California-Berkeley in 2020, was more than up to the challenge. He churned through the race in 43.44 seconds, smashing the mark of 44.27 Alexy had set Saturday.
Sunday's performances gave Lasco the maximum six individual MOC titles in the last three years. He won the 500 freestyle and 200 individual medley as a freshman and took the 100 backstroke and I.M. as a sophomore.
He also owns four individual meet records and was part of two relays that set marks last year.
"I feel a lot of pressure in this meet, but I try not to let it bother me," Lasco said. "I just try to stay calm and focused, and if the records come with that comes happiness."
As happy as he was to win those events, he gleaned even more satisfaction out of helping Mainland earn second place in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
The Mustangs were the defending champions, but Lasco was the only returning member of those teams. Lasco, Erik Truong, Skylor Booth and Liam Garbutt swam the 200 relay Sunday. Lasco, Booth, Liam Garbutt and brother Cole Garbutt were in the 400. Mainland swam well and finished second to Pingry in both events.
"The relays were more special to me than the (individual wins)," Lasco said. "That's because I get to share what we accomplished with three teammates."
While Lasco relied on a calm approach to his races, Given took a different tact in the 50 freestyle.
He took the advice of his older brother Matt, 27, who is a U.S. Navy Seal. The result was a victory in a personal-best 20.71 seconds.
"Matt told me to get angry," Given said. "It was kind of primal, and it felt good."
Given, who also took fourth in the 100 freestyle, explained he got in the mood by listening to rap music before the race.
His main tune was "No Limit" by G-Easy.
"Rap will get you angry," Given said with a laugh. "I definitely couldn't listen to country music today."
Several other local swimmers earned spots on the podium by finishing in the top eight of their respective races.
In the boys meet, Truong and Egg Harbor Township's Joey Tepper took third in the 100 breaststroke and 500 freestyle, respectively. EHT's Brandon Bell was fourth in the 100 backstroke. St. Augustine Prep teammates Wilson Carpenter and Dominick Sheppard were fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 50 freestyle. Shane Washart was eighth in the 500 freestyle for the Hermits.
Notes: Lasco said he is headed to the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on March 27 for 12 days to train in altitude and will compete in the TYR Pro Swim Series in Richmond, Virginia, April 10-13. His goal is to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Trials in the 100 and 200 freestyles and perhaps earn a spot on the U.S. team that will compete in Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
BOYS RESULTS
200 medley relay - 1. Pingry 1:33.22, 11. EHT 1:38.29; 200 freestyle - Destin Lasco M 1:35.17 (meet record), 14. Shane Washart SA 1:44.58; 200 IM - Matt Fallon, Pingry, 1:48.88; 12 Erik Truong M 1:56.02, 16. Joey Tepper EHT 1:57.01; 50 freestyle - T.J. Given HS 20.71, 4. Wilson Carpenter SA 21.01, 6. Dominick Sheppard SA 21.36; 100 butterfly - Joshua Fong, Moorestown 49.08, 16. Tyler Turpn, SA 53.14; 100 freestyle - Destin Lasco M 43.44 (meet record), 4 T.J. Given HS 45.83, 9 Dominick Sheppard SA 46.84, 16 Zach Evans EHT 48.25; 500 freestyle - 1. Josh Cohen, Scott Plains-Fanwood 4:29.93, 3. Joey Tepper EHT 4:34.50, 8. Shane Washart SA 4:39.88, 12. Jack Levari SA 4:42.25, 14. Dolan Grisbaum OC 4:43.99; 200 freestyle relay - Pingry 1:24.78, 2. Mainland 1:26.33, 7. St. Augustine Prep 1:27.58, 15. EHT 1:30.45; 100 backstroke - 1. Leighton Mayers, Pingry 50.28, 4. Brandon Bell EHT 51.24, 14 Winchester Ployratana EHT 53.26; 100 breaststroke - 1. Matt Fallon, Pingry 54.38, 3. Erik Truong M 56.99; 400 freestyle relay - 1. Pingry 3:08.11, 2. Mainland 3:09.56.
