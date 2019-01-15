LINWOOD — Fans of both Egg Harbor Township and Mainland Regional high school swimming had something to celebrate Tuesday in an exciting double-dual meet at the Mustangs’ pool.
Egg Harbor Township won both meets, with the girls team clinching its second straight Cape-Atlantic League American Conference championship.
The Mustangs had some consolation because Destin Lasco broke the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association public school 200-meter freestyle record in 1 minute, 51.15 seconds.
The EHT girls team, ranked third in The Press Elite 11, beat previously unbeaten and sixth-ranked Mainland 88.5-81.5 to win the American crown. The EHT boys team, No. 5 in the Elite 11, pulled away in the last three races to defeat third-ranked Mainland 96-74.
Grace Curry led the EHT girls with victories in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke and swam on the winning 200 medley relay. Olivia Evans won the 50 freestyle, while Alexandria Cotter took the 400 freestyle.
“We’re really excited to achieve our goal as CAL champs,” said Curry, an 18-year-old EHT resident. “There was a lot of excitement on both sides, and that created really fast races.
EHT is 5-1 (5-0). The Eagles’ only loss was 103-67 against second-ranked Moorestown in a nonleague meet Dec. 10. EHT’s other crucial Ameican Conference win was 90-80 over Ocean City on Dec. 19.
“I’m really pleased with where the girls are at right now,” Eagles girls and boys coach Mark Jamieson said. “We’re not big in terms of numbers, but we have fast swimmers. We had some key wins, and it really helped to go 2-3-4 in the 100 breaststroke.”
Lasco’s record was announced to the crowd immediately after his race, and there was a big roar from the crowd.
Lasco, a junior, beat the previous NISCA mark of 1:51.58 set by John Kennedy of St. Joseph-Metuchen in 1988. Lasco now owns five of the eight individual public school meters records, plus all three relay marks.
“The energy of our team really got me rolling, and it really helped that we were swimming against a great team,” said Lasco, a 17-year-old Linwood resident. “I love doing the 2-free because it’s a continuous sprint, and doing it will really helps me in the freestyle and backstroke. It’s definitely a goal to get all eight (NISCA individual records).
“I’m proud of our team. We had a lot of personal bests today. Everyone is working hard, and we’ll bounce back. Our main goal is still to win a state title.”
Brandon Bell won the 100 backstroke for the EHT boys. Ethan Do won the 100 butterfly, and Zach Evans took the 50 freestyle. The Eagles finished by finishing both first and third in the 400 freestyle relay. Evans, Connor Ammann, Joey Tepper and Dylan Mason won the race.
Lasco also won the 400 freestyle, and Mainland’s Erik Truong won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. The Mustangs’ Liam Garbutt was first in the 100 freestyle, and Lasco and Cole Garbutt (Liam’s brother) added two relay wins.
“Our guys swam really well,” Jamieson said. “Mainland is really fast, but we had depth and stayed in the meet.”
Katie McClintock set a Mainland girls record in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.66.
“You definitely have more of a chance to break a record in a big meet like this,” said McClintock, a 16-year-old sophomore from Linwood.
Julia Mason set the previous record of 1:12.73 in 1995.
Mainland’s Grace Gallagher won two individual races, the 200 free (2:15.15) and the 100 free (1:02.06).
