DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — Most members of the Garbutt family spend their time on the water in boats with an oar in their hands.
Liam and Cole Garbutt are different.
They’re the swimmers of the family.
The brothers each won two individual events as the top-seeded Mainland Regional High School boys swimming team beat fourth-seeded Manasquan 119-51 in a state Public B semifinal at Gloucester County Institute of Technology on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs will swim for their fourth straight state title at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Scotch Plains-Fanwood at The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township.
Liam, a 17-year-old junior, won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races. Cole, a 16-year-old sophomore, finished first in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
“It feels great to contribute,” Cole said. “It’s awesome being alongside (my brother) and having success.”
The Garbutt family is known for rowing. Liam and Cole’s grandfather Bob was the longtime crew coach at Atlantic City High School. Their father, Matt, rowed for the 1994 Atlantic City High School varsity eight boat that finished second at the Henley Royal Regatta in England.
But when it came to the water, Liam and Cole primarily wanted to swim.
The Linwood residents took swimming lessons at the Jewish Community Center in Margate and later joined the Egg Harbor Township Seahawks swimming club.
“Growing up, we were always expected to row,” Cole said. “Every single other person in our family did it. It was pretty new to everyone that we swam. It was pretty cool to be the first people in our family to try something new.”
Liam will occasionally row for the Ocean City Beach Patrol, but don’t look for Cole in a boat anytime soon.
“It’s just not my thing,” he said with a laugh.
The Mustangs are glad the Garbutts chose swimming. Mainland features standouts Destin Lasco, one of the country’s best scholastic swimmers, and Erik Truong. But swimmers such as the Garbutt brothers are part of the program’s foundation.
“It’s nice to have kids like that,” Mainland coach Brian Booth said. “Everyone looks at Mainland and knows who Destin is. Erik Truong does a great job. But the Garbutts have quietly been solid leaders on our team this year. We’ve relied on them to do a ton of things.”
The Mustangs (11-2) dominated Manasquan (13-1) from the start and won every event. Lasco led a sweep in the 500-yard freestyle with Evan Denn finishing second and Charlie Sher third.
After the meet, the Mustangs huddled around Booth.
“One more step,” Lasco said with a smile.
That step will not be easy. In Tuesday’s other semifinal, second-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood beat third-seeded Ridgewood 94-72.
Few Cape-Atlantic League teams in any sport can match the Mustangs’ recent run of success.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better high school athletic experience,” Liam said. “The team throughout the years has added guys and lost guys, but it’s always been a team. It’s just a great team.”
200-yard medley relay – Mainland (Destin Lasco, Erik Truong, Cole Garbutt, Colin Cooke) ; 200 freestyle – Lasco, ML, 1:46; 200 IM – C. Garbutt, ML, 1:58.84; 50 freestyle – Liam Garbutt, ML, 22.62; 100 butterfly – C. Garbutt, ML, 55.15; 100 freestyle – L. Garbutt, ML, 50.06; 500 freestyle – Lasco, ML, 4:40.83; 200 freestyle relay – Mainland (Truong, C. Garbutt, Cooke, L. Garbutt) 1:33.37; 100 backstroke – Andrew Middlesworth, ML, 55.23 ; 100 breaststroke – Erik Truong, ML, 1:00.89; 400 freestyle relay –Mainland (L. Garbutt, Denn, Skylor Booth, Lasco) 3:28.38.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.