EWING TOWNSHIP — St. Augustine Prep's best performance of the season wasn't quite enough to win a state championship Saturday.
Christian Brothers Academy, of Middletown Township, won seven of the 11 races to earn its second straight Non-Public A swimming title with a 106-64 victory at The College of New Jersey.
"I can't be disappointed because we swam very well," St. Augustine coach Jon Stinson said. "That was the best we've swam all year. Give CBA credit. They beat the best team we could put out there."
The Hermits (9-1), the No. 1 team in The Press Elite 11, fell behind 33-13 after the first three events before reeling off three straight victories in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly and 100 free to cut the gap to 12 points at 53-41.
Junior Wil Carpenter started the run by churning through the 50 freestyle in 21.72 seconds.
"I like swimming the 50 free because I don't have to pace myself," said Carpenter, a Woodstown resident who also plays lacrosse for the Hermits. "I just dive in and swim as fast as I can."
Senior Tyler Turpin, one of Carpenter's neighbors in Woodstown, won the 100 fly in 52.35. Senior Dominick Sheppard followed with a victory in the 100 freestyle in 47.56.
After those wins, a small contingent of the St. Augustine student cheering section known as the Richland Rowdies let out a roar with the team's other fans in the stands above the pool.
"It wasn't the win I was hoping for since we didn't win as a team," said Turpin, who is headed to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy to play baseball as a pitcher in the fall. "Our whole team swam great. (CBA) just beat us."
Senior Paul Retterer led the Colts. He won the 200 free and 100 backstroke and contributed to victories in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays.
Liam Morris took the 200 individual medley, Sam Rennara the 500 freestyle and Ben DuPree the 100 breaststroke. All three also swam in the relays.
"Give credit to St. Augustine because they are a very talented team," CBA coach Vito Chiaravalloti said after getting a celebratory dunk in the pool. "We just swam out of our minds."
The Colts relied on superior depth to win their ninth title in the past 10 years.
For instance, Turpin won the 100 fly for St. Augustine, but the Colts finished second, third and fourth to outscore the Hermits 9-7 in the event.
As a result, St. Augustine, which won the title two years ago, stood on the deck while CBA's swimmers and coaches plunged into the warmup pool in celebration.
"It would have been nice to be team that was jumping in the pool," Carpenter said. "I thought we swam great, but (CBA) was just a little better."
200 medley relay — CBA (1:29.38); 200 freestyle — Paul Retterer CBA 1:41.57; 200 IM - Liam Morris CBA 1:38.04; 50 freestyle — Wil Carpenter SA 21.72; 100 butterfly — Tyler Turpin SA 52.35; 100 freestyle — Dominick Sheppard SA 47.56; 500 freestyle — Sam Rennara CBA 4:41.08; 200 freestyle relay — CAB 1:29.79; 100 backstroke — Paul Retterer CBA 51.87; 100 breaststroke — Ben DuPree CBA 59.63; 400 freestyle relay — CBA 3:16.39.
Records: St. Aug. 9-0; CBA 12-0.
