OCEAN CITY — Defending champions Isabella Wamsher of Ocean City High School and Brendan Kopervos of Absegami won again at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Individual Diving Championships on Friday.
The 21st annual six-dive meet at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center included eight girls and four boys.
Wamsher, a senior, scored a school-record total of 271.6 points to win the CAL girls title. Lyndsey Rudolph of Egg Harbor Township finished second with 265.55 points, and Francesca Trimble of Ocean City took third with 252.4.
Kopervos, a senior, totaled 215.2 to win the boys championship. Stephen Janetta of Vineland was second with 191.5, and Tanner James of Ocean City placed third with 182.6.
Wamsher took the early lead and nearly always received scores of 8, 7 or 6 from the judges. Her fifth dive, an inward dive with 1½ somersaults (a 2.2 degree of difficulty), earned her 50.6 points. Her final dive, a back dive with one somersault and 2 1/2 twists (a 2.7 dd), earned her 49.95 points.
“It feels good to win it again,” said Wamsher, a 17-year-old Absecon resident. “Being a senior, it was my last CAL meet, and I really wanted to prove myself. I felt good coming in, and I wanted to get the (school) record. My favorite dives are my reverse dive (her fourth on Friday) and my front-one somersault with two twists (her third).”
The previous Ocean City record was 257.75 set by Trimble on Jan. 15 in a meet at EHT. Trimble also finished fifth to Wamsher’s sixth at the Jim Roach 11-Dive Championships on Jan. 24 at Gloucester County Institute of Technology. Rudolph, a junior, won the 11-Dive title with a 401.05 score.
“Isabella did amazing,” said Amy Kohl, Ocean City’s first-year diving coach. “She’s been working hard to do her best today, and she really performed well. Isabella’s 2 1/2 twister is one of her top dives. She has worked hard to improve it, and she did it well today.
“It’s been close this year between the top three. Isabella and Francesca are very dedicated. They have such a passion for the sport.”
Kopervos took the lead for good on his fourth effort, an inward dive with 1 1/2 somersaults that netted 39.6 points. His final two dives increased the lead.
“It went really well,” said Kopervos, an 18-year-old Galloway Township resident. “My sixth dive was my best (a back 1 1/2 somersaults with a half twist). I like saving my best dive for last to end strong. It was really good to win it for the second year. It feels different (than last year) because it will be one of my last wins (in high school).”
Kopervos trains at Egg Harbor Township High School.
“I told Brendan (Thursday) that they’ll be looking to beat you because you’re the defending champion, and it didn’t phase him at all,” said Bill Bradley, Kopervos’ coach. “A lot of the credit goes to (Egg Harbor Township coach) Mark Balesteri. He was a driving force to help Brendan a lot.”
Results
Girls
1. Isabella Wamsher, Ocean City 271.6; 2. Lyndsey Rudolph, Egg Harbor Township 265.55; 3. Francesca Trimble, Ocean City 252.4; 4. Julianna Nardone, Egg Harbor Township 205.55; 5. Sarah Devenny, Ocean City 172.15; 6. Lorna Connell, Ocean City 164.1; 7. Ali Dowling, Egg Harbor Township 161.5; 8. Julia Quinn, Ocean City 144.
Boys
1. Brendan Kopervos, Absegami 215.2; 2. Stephen Janetta, Vineland 191.5; 3. Tanner James, Ocean City 182.6; 4. Luke Gallagher, Ocean City 149.2.
