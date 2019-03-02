Mainland Regional High School's Destin Lasco and Katie McClintock and Holy Spirit's TJ Given each qualified first in events Saturday at the state individual swimming championships at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.
Lasco won the boys 200-yard freestyle preliminary heat in a meet-record 1 minute, 36.36 seconds.
McClintock qualified first in the girls 200 individual medley in 2:00.30 and broke the 2013 meet record of 2:00.72 held by Atlantic City's Colleen Callahan. Given qualified first in the boys 50 freestyle, winning the heat by 0.07 seconds in 20.94.
The top eight finishers in Saturday's preliminary heats return to GCIT on Sunday for the championship finals. The ninth-to-16th-place finishers will be in the consolation finals.
The boys meet is at 10 a.m. and the girls meet is at 2:30 p.m.
Lasco qualified second in the 100 freestyle in 44.28. Delbarton's Jack Alexy was first in a separate heat in 44.27. Given qualified third in the event in 46.19.
Egg Harbor Township's Brandon Bell qualified second in the 100 backstroke. Other championship qualifiers were St. Augustine Prep's Dominick Sheppard (fourth in the 50 freestyle), Mainland's Erik Truong (fourth in the 100 breaststroke), Egg Harbor Township's Joey Tepper (fourth in the 500 freestyle), Prep's Wil Carpenter (sixth in the 50 freestyle), and teammate Shane Washart (seventh in the 500).
McClintock also qualified second in the girls 100 backstroke. Cumberland Regional's Melissa Lowry qualified second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle.
Millville's Colleen Renshaw was sixth in the 50 freestyle and seventh in the 100 freestyle. A.C.'s Megan Fox qualified fifth in the 500 freestyle and was eighth in the 200 freestyle. Ocean City's Alex Antonov was sixth in the 100 freestyle.
The Mainland and St. Augustine boys 200 freestyle relay teams qualified second and sixth, respectively.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Mainland was third and the Prep was eighth. In girls relays, the EHT 200 medley relay qualified fourth. The Mainland 200 medley relay qualified seventh and the Mustangs 200 freestyle relay was fourth. The Ocean City 200 freestyle relay was seventh.
