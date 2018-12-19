The Mainland Regional High School boys swimming team has gone undefeated and won the state Public B title three straight years.
Destin Lasco, now a junior, has led the Mustangs the last two years, and was backed up by a powerful lineup of first-team Press All-Stars.
Mainland was ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 during those years, and no one was arguing.
All the other standouts are now swimming for NCAA Division I colleges, except for Erik Truong, who’s a Mainland senior.
Justin Liu (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and Brian McGroarty (Louisiana State) graduated in 2017, and Joe Rogers (Lehigh) and Glenn Lasco (Lehigh) in 2018.
Mainland has started the new season at 2-0 and could even go unbeaten again, but nothing’s guaranteed.
“It’ll take a total team effort this year,” Mainland coach Brian Booth said. “Before, we could rely on our superstars, but now we can’t wait for Joey or Justin, Glenn or Brian to get it done. We’re accustomed to winning the majority of races, but now we’ll have to win meets with second or third swimmers.”
Liu, McGroarty, Rogers and Glenn Lasco were each on The Press’ recent list of the top area boys swimmers since 2000. Destin Lasco, Glenn’s younger brother, and one of the nation’s top high school swimmers, was ranked No. 1 on the list.
“Destin brings, obviously, tremendous leadership in the water,” Booth said. “His work ethic is second to none. I’ve watched his drive and technique. Even though he’s not with us every day (usually training at the Pleasantville Aquatic Club), he’s always trying to make himself better.”
Booth said that Lasco is always happy to help other swimmers with advice when they ask him questions about training and racing, even those from the other team.
“He wants to give back. He’s a real quality kid,” Booth said.
Lasco, a backstroke specialist, owns the National Scholastic Swimming Association public school meters records in four individual and all three relay categories.
The 17-year-old junior and Linwood resident has not made a college choice yet, but he has visited Indiana, California-Berkeley, Stanford and North Carolina State.
“It’s weird not being with people like Joe and my brother this year,” Lasco said. “But we definitely want the state title bad, and records want to be broken. Going for the state title, I want our freshmen and sophomores to go through that and experience what it is.
“Every meet we’ll have a target on our back. I want to be a role model for our freshmen and help them step up, mentally or in technique.”
Besides Truong, the Mustangs seniors are Skylor Booth (the coach’s son) and Michael Carroll. Other key scorers include brothers Cole and Liam Garbutt, Andrew Middlesworth, Evan Denn, Jack Scott, James Bradley and Colin Cooke.
Truong won the 100-meter breaststroke in 1 minute, 6.07 seconds in February at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League individual meet. He was seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke at the state Meet of Champions in March.
“It’s definitely different, but we have the same mindset to maintain our position, hopefully,” said Truong, an 18-year Linwood resident. “It’ll definitely be tough, but we’re ready to face the challenge. Everyone’s stepping up to make sure we stay on top, and we’re all pushing each other.”
