The South Jersey high school boys and girls swimming tournaments begin on Feb. 5. Mainland Regional, the three-time state Public B champion, is No. 1-seeded in the S.J. Public B tournament. Barnegat is the top-seed in the S.J. Public C (smaller schools) boys tournament.
Cape-Atlantic League teams are second-seeded in Public A, B and C in each of the boys and girls South Jersey brackets. The No. 2-seeded boys teams are Egg Harbor Township (A), Ocean City (B) and Cedar Creek (C). In the girls brackets, the No. 2-seeded teams are Egg Harbor Township (A), Mainland (B) and Middle Township (C). St. Augustine Prep, the only area non-public qualifier, is the No. 2 seed in state the boys Non-Public A tournament.
Megan Fox of Atlantic City places first in the girls 200 meter Freestyle at Cape-Atlantic League Individual Swimming Championships at Atlantic City High School Thursday Jan 31, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Mainland Regional High School sophomore Katie McClintock breaks the existing National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association public school record in the 200-meter individual medley at the Cape-Atlantic League Individual Swimming Championships at Atlantic City High School on Thursday. She had the winning time of 2 minutes, 15.94 seconds. ‘I didn’t expect to get the record for a couple years,’ the 16-year-old Linwood resident said.
Joey Tepper, of Egg Harbor Township, wins the boys 200-meter individual medley at the Cape-Atlantic League Individual Swimming Championships at Atlantic City High School on Thursday. Thursday Jan 31, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Colleen Renshaw, of Millville, wins the girls 50-meter freestyle. at Cape-Atlantic League Individual Swimming Championships at Atlantic City High School Thursday Jan 31, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
TJ Given of Holy Spirit places first in the boys 50 meter Freestyle at Cape-Atlantic League Individual Swimming Championships at Atlantic City High School Thursday Jan 31, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Holy Spirit’s T.J. Given wins the boys 50 freestyle. of Holy Spirit places first in the boys 50 meter Freestyle at Cape-Atlantic League Individual Swimming Championships at Atlantic City High School Thursday Jan 31, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Tyler Turpin of St Augustine Prep places second in the boys 100 meter Butterfly at Cape-Atlantic League Individual Swimming Championships at Atlantic City High School Thursday Jan 31, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
