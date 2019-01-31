012519_gal_swimming
The South Jersey high school boys and girls swimming tournaments begin on Feb. 5. Mainland Regional, the three-time state Public B champion, is No. 1-seeded in the S.J. Public B tournament. Barnegat is the top-seed in the S.J. Public C (smaller schools) boys tournament.

Cape-Atlantic League teams are second-seeded in Public A, B and C in each of the boys and girls South Jersey brackets. The No. 2-seeded boys teams are Egg Harbor Township (A), Ocean City (B) and Cedar Creek (C). In the girls brackets, the No. 2-seeded teams are Egg Harbor Township (A), Mainland (B) and Middle Township (C). St. Augustine Prep, the only area non-public qualifier, is the No. 2 seed in state the boys Non-Public A tournament.

The No. 1 and 2 seeds in each of those seven tournaments all have first-round and quarterfinal byes. The public quarterfinals are scheduled for Feb. 8 and the semifinals are slated for Feb. 11.

Boys (first round meets are on Feb. 5)

South Jersey Public A

(8) Sterling at (5) Eastern Reg., winner at (4) Lenape

(7) Washington Twp. at (6) Southern Reg., winner at (3) Cherokee

(1) Cherry Hill East and (2) Egg Harbor Township each have byes into the semifinals

South Jersey Public B

(8) Cinnminson at (5) GCIT, winner at (4) Moorestown

(7) Cherry Hill West at (6) Kingsway Reg., winner at (3) Shawnee

(1) Mainland Reg. and (2) Ocean City each have byes into the semifinals

South Jersey Public C

(8) Lacey Twp. at (5) Delsea Reg., winner at (4) Oakcrest

(7) Schalick at (6) Cape May Tech, winner at (3) Woodstown

(1) Barnegat and (2) Cedar Creek each have byes into the semifinals

State Non-Public A (a statewide tournament which begins Feb. 8)

(8) Don Bosco Prep at (5) St. Joseph (Metuchen), winner at (4) Seton Hall Prep

(7) Notre Dame at (6) Bergen Catholic, winner at (3) St. Peter's Prep

(1) Christian Brothers Academy and (2) St. Augustine Prep each have byes into the semifinals

Girls (first round meets are on Feb. 5)

South Jersey Public A

(8) Lenape at (5) Southern Reg., winner at (4) Toms River North

(7) Eastern Reg. at (6) Cherokee, winner at (3) Kingsway Reg.

(1) Cherry Hill East and (2) Egg Harbor Township each have byes into the semifinals

South Jersey Public B

(8) Toms River South at (5) GCIT, winner at (4) Clearview Reg.

(7) Jackson Memorial at (6) Shawnee, winner at (3) Ocean City

(1) Moorestown and (2) Mainland Reg. each have byes into the semifinals

South Jersey Public C

(8) Cumberland Reg. at (5) Delsea Reg., winner at (4) Oakcrest

(7) Cedar Creek at (6) Cape May Tech, winner at (3) Woodstown

(1) Haddonfield and (2) Middle Twp. each have byes into the semifinals

