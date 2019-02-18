Swimming in a state semifinal is part of the Mainland Regional High School boys team’s routine.
For the Barnegat boys, it’s brand new.
Mainland (10-2), the three-time defending state Public B champion and No. 4 team in The Press Elite 11, will swim against Manasquan at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a state Public B semifinal meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township. Mainland is the South Jersey champion for the fifth straight year.
Barnegat (10-1) will meet Summit at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a state Public C (smaller schools) semifinal at Raritan Bay Area YMCA in Perth Amboy. Barnegat, having its greatest season, won its first S.J. title Thursday.
Mainland, led by Destin Lasco, Erik Truong and a strong overall lineup, is top-seeded among four teams in the semifinals. Manasquan is the No. 4 seed. The Mustangs beat Manasquan 134-36 last year in the semifinals. Four days later, Mainland defeated Summit, then in Public B, 115-55 for the state title.
Mainland has lost some outstanding swimmers to graduation the last two years but still has a strong lineup that also includes brothers Cole and Liam Garbutt, Andrew Middlesworth, Colin Cooke, Skylor Booth, Michael Carroll, Evan Denn and Jack Scott.
“The kids are excited to show that they can defend the overall title,” said Mainland coach Brian Booth, who is Skylor’s father. “In order to do that, we have to take the next step and beat Manasquan. We’ll have to put a good meet together and swim up to our potential.”
Manasquan (11-0), of Monmouth County, beat West Windsor-Plainsboro South 113-57 for the Central Jersey title Thursday. The Big Blue Warriors’ leaders include Ethan Hinds, Charlie Sawitsky, Finn Cuozzo and Jack Nowak.
Barnegat, which last year reached its first S.J. final, surpassed that Thursday with a 106-64 win over Cedar Creek for the S.J. Public C championship. The fourth-seeded Bengals include Dylan Cappuccio, Kyle Smith, Michael Koser, Austin Cappuccio, Gareth Aguilar, Josh Hutton, Joe Coleman, Kaden Jason and Chris Longo.
Emily Cherry and Rebecca Kane are Barnegat co-coaches.
“They just amaze us in every way,” Cherry said. “We’re lucky that we only graduated two boys last year, and they were laser-focused to win sectionals. It’s going to be a tough meet, so they’ll have to dig deep. We’ve already met our goal, so anything else would be awesome.”
Barnegat’s only loss was to Manasquan 117-54.
Top-seeded Summit (13-0), of Union County, beat Bernards 94-76 for the North Jersey II Public C title on Thursday. The Hilltoppers feature Alex Ingerman, Cole Bligh, Luke Mahoney and Dylan Ingerman.
