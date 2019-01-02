LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional High School boys and girls swimming teams face several challenges this season, and both Mustangs teams were dominant against Vineland on Wednesday in a double-dual meet at the Mainland pool.
The Mustangs boys took first place in every race and defeated the Fighting Clan 126-44. Mainland’s girls team faced more of a challenge, but ultimately beat Vineland 117-53.
The Mainland boys swam without top scorer Destin Lasco, who was at a U.S. Swimming practice in Philadelphia. But the lineup still looked powerful with first-, second- and third-place finishes in three races, the 50- and 100-meter freestyle, and the 100 breaststroke. The Mustangs got individual doubles from Erik Truong, Andrew Middlesworth and Cole Garbutt. Liam Garbutt (Cole’s older brother) and Evan Denn each added a win.