LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional High School boys and girls swimming teams face several challenges this season, and both Mustangs teams were dominant against Vineland on Wednesday in a double-dual meet at the Mainland pool.
The Mustangs boys took first place in every race and defeated the Fighting Clan 126-44. Mainland's girls team faced more of a challenge, but ultimately beat Vineland 117-53.
The Mainland boys swam without top scorer Destin Lasco, who was at a U.S. Swimming practice in Philadelphia. But the lineup still looked powerful with first, second and third-place finishes in three races, the 50- and 100-meter freestyle, and the 100 breaststroke. The Mustangs got individual doubles from Erik Truong, Andrew Middlesworth and Cole Garbutt. Liam Garbutt (Cole's older brother) and Evan Denn each added a win.
The Mustangs improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference. Vineland dropped to 1-3 overall and in the conference.
The Mustangs went undefeated the last three years, winning the state Public B boys championship and CAL American titles each year. Graduations might make this winter a bit more difficult, though the Mustangs are still plenty strong.
"We're still a work in progress," Mainland boys swimming coach Brian Booth said. "We want to fine-tune a lineup for the big meets that are coming up. We put kids in the lineup where we have holes, something we didn't have to do the last two years. I see improvement, but we need to put it all together to find the best meet lineup we can. We have some tough ones coming up."
Truong, a senior, was a first-team Press All-Star his first three years. He won the 50 free by just more than two seconds in 25.52. Truong led off the winning 200 free relay, combining with the Garbutt brothers and Skylor Booth (the coach's son) to win by more than seven seconds in 1:44.41. Truong finished the day with a victory by half a pool length in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.82.
"Today went pretty well," said Truong, an 18-year-old Linwood resident. "I wasn't going for a specific time. I was just trying to swim fast and swim well. We try to gauge how we're doing and see what we can do better. The breaststroke time was fairly close to my best. For the middle of the season I was happy with it."
In the girls meet, Mainland's Katie McClintock had an individual double, and the Mustangs got single victories from Danielle Shuster, Grace Gallagher and Maddie Falk.
The Mustangs took first, second and third in two races — the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle.
"I'm happy with the energy and effort," Mainland girls coach Mike Schiavo said. "We looked pretty good for this part of the season. We're going to keep training and focus on the end of the season, and have as much fun along the way."
Senior Valerie Speirs, a consistent scorer for the Mustangs, finished third in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, and placed third in the first two relays.
"I think everyone did very well," said Speirs, an 18-year-old Linwood resident. "Some people were swimming new events, which is fun. I haven't done the IM since last year. We're in a very good league and we'll be in a lot of close meets. That makes it more fun because everyone will be cheering on both sides of the pool."
Vineland's Giavanna Lupi won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke, and teammate Alaina Merighi was first in the 400 freestyle.
