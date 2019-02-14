DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — The Mainland Regional High School boys swimming team won its fifth straight South Jersey title Thursday.
The meet was closer than expected.
That is what made this championship a bit more fun for the Mustangs than the previous ones.
Destin Lasco and Erik Truong each won two races as Mainland beat Ocean City 98-72 to win the South Jersey Public B crown at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township. Mainland led just 49-45 with five events left. The Mustangs had won their previous four South Jersey championships by an average margin of 78 points.
“It was a lot closer than (past years), and it really just made everything more exciting,” Truong, a senior, said. “It’s a lot more special. This has been really fun.”
The Mustangs (10-2) weren’t the only ones to have fun Thursday. Ocean City (9-4) was making its first appearance in a South Jersey final since 1962. The Red Raiders made the most of it.
“We came in knowing we were the underdog by a long shot,” Red Raiders coach Shane McGrath said. “We knew it would take basically a miracle to beat these guys.”
Still, the Red Raiders trailed by just four points after Ben Wiley and Peter Horowitz finished first and second, respectively, in the 100-yard freestyle.
The Mustangs dominated the meet from there. Lasco, one of the nation’s top scholastic swimmers, easily won the next event — the 500 freestyle in 4 minutes, 33.37 seconds.
Mainland followed that win by finishing first and second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Andrew Middlesworth won the 100 backstroke (54.53), and Truong clinched the meet by finishing first in the 100 breaststroke (58.87).
“It’s not how you start,” Lasco said. “It’s how you finish. I was so proud. We didn’t let (the score) rattle us. We kept our heads on straight. We knew we had points to get and everybody executed.”
The Mustangs were all smiles when they posed for pictures with the South Jersey trophy.
“It never gets old,” Lasco said. “It’s so nice to share this with people you train with every day and you go to class with every day. We work hard and put all those hours in the pool. To see it pay off, everybody is happy. The coach is happy. It’s priceless. It’s always new (to win) and never old.”
Ocean City also left the pool deck happy. Mainland had beaten Ocean City 107-63 in a regular season meet Jan. 25.
“The fact that the final score was 98-72 is a win for us,” McGrath said. “Now that they’ve won, I want them to go on and win the whole thing.”
The Mustangs are one of the top dynasties in Cape-Atlantic League history regardless of sports. They don’t have the depth they’ve had in previous season, but they will continue their pursuit of their fourth consecutive state title when they swam in the state semifinal against an opponent to be determined at GCIT on Tuesday.
There’s no telling how much fun the Mustangs will have next week. But close meets do have their downside.
“It,” Truong said with a laugh, “is not good for the heart.”
200-yard medley relay—Mainland (Destin Lasco, Erik Truong, Cole Garbutt, Colin Cooke) 1:37.01; 200 freestyle—Dolan Grisbaum, OC, 1:48.6; 200 IM—Lasco, ML, 1:49.3; 50 freestyle—Ben Wiley, OC, 22.34; 100 butterfly—Truong, ML, 52.90; 100 freestyle—Wiley OC, 48.8; 500 freestyle—Lasco, ML, 4:33.37; 200 freestyle relay—Mainland (L. Garbutt, C. Garbutt, Cooke, Lasco) 1:30.33; 100 backstroke—Andrew Middlesworth, ML, 54.53; 100 breaststroke—Truong, ML, 58.87 ; 400 freestyle relay—Ocean City (Wiley, Grisbaum, Horowitz, Nate Hayes) 3:20.71.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.