The Mainland Regional boys won the Division B (smaller schools) team title at the South Jersey Interscholastic Swimming Association Coaches Invitational on Saturday at GCIT in Deptford.
The Mustangs set three meet records.
Mainland’s Destin Lasco set two meet records, winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 36.83 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 44.00. Erik Truong won the 100 breaststroke in a meet-record 57.75.
The Mustangs’ Lasco, Truong, Skylor Booth and Liam Garbutt took the 200 medley relay in 1:36.49. Liam Garbutt, Cole Garbutt, Truong and Lasco took the 400 freestyle relay in 3:13.75.
The Egg Harbor Township boys and girls teams both finished second in the Division A team scoring.
The EHT girls medley relay team of Olivia Evans, Ava McDonough, Grace Curry and Lauren Greenleaf took first in 1:52.03. In the boys meet, EHT’s Joey Tepper took the 500 freestyle in 4:38.72.
St. Augustine Prep was third in boys Division A. The Prep’s Wil Carpenter won the 50 freestyle and teamed with Jack Levari, Shane Washart and Dominick Sheppard to win the 200 freestyle relay.
The Ocean City boys team finished second in team scoring in Division B.
