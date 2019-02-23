EWING TOWNSHIP — The Mainland Regional High School boys swim team made sure it was at its best for its biggest meet Saturday at The College of New Jersey.
The Mustangs rebounded from early-season losses to St. Augustine Prep and Egg Harbor Township to win their fourth straight state Public B championship with a 98-72 victory over Scotch Plains-Fanwood.
"It feels amazing to win this again," Mainland junior Destin Lasco said. "We had a little bit of a rocky beginning to our season, but we remained humble and hungry because our main goal was to win a state title."
Mainland (12-2), the No. 4 team in The Press Elite 11, used a balanced lineup to keep its state championship streak alive.
Lasco, considered one of the best swimmers in the country, dominated the competition in winning the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle. He also contributed to two relay victories.
Seniors Skylor Booth (50 freestyle) and Erik Truong (100 breaststroke) also won individual events and helped the Mustangs in the relays, along with sophomore Liam Garbutt (100 freestyle).
As seniors, Booth and Truong were part of all four of Mainland's consecutive state championships.
"To be a part of four state championships was just awesome," Truong said. "After we lost earlier this year, we knew we had to pull together and be ready for this meet."
The win carried extra meaning for Booth and his father, Mustangs coach Brian Booth.
Saturday marked their final dual meet together.
"It's always fun to win this, but for me, this one is more special with my son being a senior," Brian Booth said. "But I'm excited for everyone. We swam really well."
Mainland took early control of the meet.
Lasco, Truong, Cole Garbutt (Liam's brother) and Colin Cooke started by winning the 200 medley relay. Two races later, Lasco took the 200 IM, and Skylor Booth won the 50 free to give the Mustangs a 37-25 lead.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood tried to rally behind Josh Cohen, who won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, but the Mustangs' depth kept them in command.
Truong clinched the victory with his win in the 100 breaststroke, touching off a celebration among Mainland's fans in the stands. A half-dozen supporters showed up with the names of swimmers written on their faces and shoulders.
After the win, the team joined coach Booth and the rest of the coaching staff for the traditional dip in the diving pool. And they brought the championship trophy into the pool with them.
"This definitely means a lot because I get to celebrate with my dad," Skylor Booth said. "And we can celebrate a little bit more when we get home."
200 medley relay — M (Lasco, Truong, C. Garbutt, Cooke) 1:36.70; 200 freestyle — Josh Cohen SP 1:42.99; 200 IM — Destin Lasco M 1:50.60; 50 freestyle — Skylor Booth M 22.33; 100 butterfly — Cohen SP 51.26; 100 freestyle — Liam Garbutt 48.75; 500 freestyle — Lasco M 4:41.97; 200 freestyle relay — M (L. Garbutt, C. Garbutt, Cooke, Lasco) 1:28.30; 100 backstroke — Alan Shao SP 53.43; 100 breaststroke — Erik Truong M 58.24; 400 freestyle relay — SP (3:21.71).
Records: Scotch Plains-Fanwood 11-4; Mainland 12-2.
