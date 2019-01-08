Mainland Regional High School’s Katie McClintock and Grace Gallagher won two individual races apiece to lead the unbeaten Mustangs girls swimming team to a 110-60 win over host Atlantic City on Tuesday.
Mainland improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference. The Vikings fell to 2-3 overall and in the conference.
Sophie Sherwood won the 200-meter individual medley for Mainland and Georgia Ridgway took the 100 butterfly. McClintock and Maddie Falk each had two relay wins. For Atlantic City, Megan Fox and Sarah Tran each had an individual and relay win.
200 Medley Relay—A (Megan Fox, Sarah Tran, Fauve Haney, Kara Graybill) 2:14.35; 200 Freestyle—Katie McClintock M 2:08.86; 200 IM—Sophie Sherwood M 2:24.78; 50 Freestyle—Grace Gallagher M 28.45; 100 Butterfly—Georgia Ridgway M 1:17.62; 100 Freestyle—Gallagher M 1:02.05; 400 Freestyle—McClintock M 4:28.78; 200 Freestyle Relay—M (Maddie Falk, Riley Booth, Julia Goodman, McClintock) 1:55.94; 100 Backstroke—Fox A 1:10.58; 100 Breaststroke—Tran A 1:24.89; 400 Freestyle Relay—M (Alex Batty, Maddie Falk, Gallagher, McClintock) 4:13.80.
Records—Mainland 6-0, AC 2-3.
Ocean City 133,
Absegami 37
At O.C. Aquatic and Fitness Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—OC (Courtney Sigmund, Isabella Pagan, Brooke Powell, Emily Myers) 2:18.38; 200 Freestyle—Sydney Rossiter OC 2:35.32; 200 IM—Brynn Bowman OC 2:48.80; 50 Freestyle— Michaela Carroll OC 31.97; 100 Butterfly—Pagan OC 1:17.91; 100 Freestyle—Bowman OC 1:08.92; 500 Freestyle—Powell OC 5:30.93; 200 Freestyle Relay—OC (Isabella Pagan, Emily Myers, Brynn Bowman, Ava Kelly) 2:10.47; 100 Backstroke—Sydney Smith OC 1:17.80; 100 Breaststroke—Sigmund OC 1:30.61; 400 Freestyle Relay— OC (Carroll, Powell, Myers, Rossiter) 4:47.83.
Records—OC 3-1; A 0-5.
Toms River East 104,
Barnegat 64
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—T (N/A) 2:13.24; 200 Freestyle—Jillian Starace T 2:22.75; 200 IM—Holly Butler T 2:47.05; 50 Freestyle—Bella Storino T 28.45; 100 Butterfly—Ariel Baiano T 1:11.84; 100 Freestyle—Alexis Jackson B 1:06.94; 500 Freestyle—Nadia Kowalski T 7:18.53; 200 Freestyle Relay—T (Lauren Schober, Storino, N/A) 2:00.38; 100 Backstroke—Megan Currie T 1:22.90; 100 Breaststroke—Kowalski T 1:22.90; 400 Freestyle Relay—B (Annabello Grogan, Sydney Dizon, Erin Lustenberger, Jackson) 4:51.19.
Records—Barnegat 2-4, TRE 3-3.
From Monday
Cape May Tech 101,
Our Lady of Mercy 69
At Cape May County Special Services pool, yards
200 Medley Relay—CMT (Ruby Redmond, Lindsay Robbins, Cameron Muir, Jayne Seitz) 2:10.50; 200 Freestyle—Robbins CMT 2:16.03; 200 IM—Redmond CMT 2:47.02; 50 Freestyle—Muir CMT 29.05; 100 Butterfly—Seitz CMT 1:17.90; 100 Freestyle—Muir CMT 1:04.37; 500 Freestyle—Savannah Bruno CMT 6:35.47; 200 Freestyle Relay—CMT (Alyssa Hicks, Robbins, Bruno, Muir) 1:58.76; 100 Backstroke—Nikki Carpenter O 1:05.88; 100 Breaststroke—Redmond CMT 1:23.31; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Denise Dimapilis, Alexandria Patitucci, Carpenter, Leigha Sepers) 4:30.28.
Records—OLMA 2-3; CMT 3-2.
Boys swimming
Ocean City 128,
Absegami 32
At Ocean City Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—O (Nate Hays, Ethan McCarron, Brian Walsh, Ben Wiley) 1:58.34; 200 Freestyle—Joey Sica A; Dom Dipalato O 2:29.80; 200 IM—Stephen Barnard A 2:30.16; 50 Freestyle—Wiley O 25.58; 100 Butterfly—McCarron O 1:06.86; 100 Freestyle—Tanner Driscoll O 1:00.29; 500 Freestyle—Max Carter O 5:01.12; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (Walsh, Wiley, Hays, Peter Horowitz) 1:43.97; 100 Backstroke—McCarron O 1:08.29; 100 Breaststroke—Sam Oliva O 1:30.03; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Driscoll, Wiley, Hays, Walsh) 3:54.84.
Records—Ocean City 3-2, Absegami 1-4.
Barnegat 120,
Toms River East 45
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—B (N/A) 1:54.71; 200 Freestyle—Dylan Cappucio B 2:03.48; 200 IM—Greg Morris T 2:12.39; 50 Freestyle—Kyle Smith B 24.88; 100 Butterfly—Gareth Aguilar B 1:01.68; 100 Freestyle—Joseph Coleman B 56.78; 500 Freestyle—Greg Moris T 5:34.37; 200 Freestyle Relay—B (Gareth Aguilar, Michael Kosar, Smith, Kaden Jason) 1:36.26; 100 Backstroke—Austin Cappuccio B 1:07.16; 100 Breaststroke—Gavin Wheeler B 1:13.64; 400 Freestyle Relay—B (A. Cappuccio, Alexander Kinder, Josh Hutton, Jordan Burton) 3:55.76.
Records—TRE 0-6, Barnegat 6-0.
Mainland Reg. 140,
Atlantic City 20
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay—M (Andrew Middlesworth, Erik Truong, Skylor Booth, Liam Garbutt) 1:55.49; 200 Freestyle—Evan Denn M 2:08.28; 200 IM—Cole Garbutt M 2:17.20; 50 Freestyle—L. Garbutt M 25.44; 100 Butterfly—Truong M 1:00.28; 100 Freestyle—L. Garbutt 56.11; 500 Freestyle—Denn M 4:28.15; 200 Freestyle Relay—M (C. Garbutt, Matt Giannatonio, Colin Cooke, Denn) 1:48.02; 100 Backstroke—Middlesworth M 1:02.75; 100 Breaststroke—Truong M 1:06.45; 400 Freestyle Relay—M (L. Garbutt, Denn, C Garbutt, Truong) 3:56.00.
Records—Mainland 6-0, AC 3-3.
Wrestling
Egg Harbor Twp. 39,
Ocean City 33
106—Antonio Delano E forfeit; 113—Michael Snyder E forfeit; 120—Charley Cossaboone O p. Andy Pham 1:25; 126—Andrew Ngo E d. Louie Williams 7-2; 132—Tommy Oves O p. Joseph Glynn 1:07; 138—Jack Schiavo E d. Jacob Wilson 3-2; 145—Joey Garcia O d. Lorenzo Turner 13-11; 152—Brione Preston E p. Sam Williams 3:03; 160—Kevin Ditmire E d. Nick Bell 8-7; 170—Nicholas Leone E p. Aidan Pearce 1:21; 182—Billy Kroeger O p. Jani Kolefski 3:27; 195—Aidan Nelson O p. Andrew Dawson :56; 220—Matthew Mansour E forfeit; 285—Nick Sannino O p. Quinn Aberman 1:06.
Match began at this weight
Millville 51,
Mainland Reg. 18
106—Harry Franks MR p. Greg Groover 1:31 ; 113—Matt Clemens MV p. Jonatan Pelaez 3:26; 120—Double forfeit; 126—William Rodgers MR p. Anthony Kukal :58; 132—Thomas ROman MV p. Samuel Costello 1:30; 138—Connor Forand MV p. Logan Sands 1:37; 145—Carson Ruocco MV forfeit; 152—Jacob Parent MV p. Jaden Cagle-Demario 2:46; 160—Colin Byrne MR d. Diane Johnson 8-2; 170—Christion Cortes MV p. Samuel Epstein 3:50; 182—Michael Rios MV d. Anthony Gerace 7-0; 195—John Sheppard MV p. Cole Arsenault 1:12; 220—Tai Leathwerood MV p. Christopher Campbell 2:42; 285—Hector Guererro MR sv. Allie Lozada 1 3-1.
Match began at this weight
Bowling
Boys
Kingsway 4, Hammonton 0 : K: Alex Horchuck (203, 581), Jake Held (194, 476); H: Dylan Scarpato (201, 552), James Colasurdo (171, 502).
Girls
Kingsway 4, Hammonton 0 : K: Rachel Welikey (140, 400), Grace Morrison (133, 360) H: Francesca Jacobs (129, 360), Megan Walker (136, 359).
Egg Harbor Township 4, Atlantic Tech 0: EHT: Julie Vu (181, 516), Amy Vu (183, 508); AT: Grace Foster (189, 446), Briana Palmer (171, 443).
