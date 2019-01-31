Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Megan Fox of Atlantic City places first in the girls 200 meter Freestyle at Cape-Atlantic League Individual Swimming Championships at Atlantic City High School Thursday Jan 31, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ATLANTIC CITY — Mainland Regional High School’s Katie McClintock set a national record and led a parade of six swimmers who had individual doubles Thursday at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Individual Championships.
McClintock, Atlantic City’s Megan Fox, Mainland’s Destin Lasco and Erik Truong, Egg Harbor Township’s Joey Tepper and Holy Spirit’s T.J. Given each won two individual events.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Early in the meet at Atlantic City High School, McClintock, a sophomore, won the girls 200-meter individual medley in 2 minutes, 15.94 seconds, breaking the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association public school record. The old mark was 2:16.06 by Kaitlin Pawlowicz of Oakton High School in Vienna, Virginia on Feb. 19, 2011.
“It feels good to get the record,” said McClintock, a 16-year-old Linwood resident. “I didn’t expect to get the record for a couple years. I felt really relaxed, and I race much better that way. I know at the beginning of a race how I’ll do. If I’m relaxed, I’ll do well.”
McClintock also won the 100 breaststroke in a meet-record 1:12.49 and led the Mustangs to a win in the 200 freestyle relay. The old breaststroke mark was 1:12.72 by A.C.'s Colleen Callahan in 2011.
“I go to meets where I race a lot, so I just took the other ones (after the national record) one at a time,” McClintock said.
McClintock and Lasco won the Outstanding Swimmer awards for the meet. Lasco won the boys 200 freestyle in 1:51.09, beating the 2018 meet mark of 1:52.49 set by older brother Glenn Lasco, a 2018 Mainland graduate now at Lehigh University. Destin Lasco also won his top event, the 100 backstroke, just missing his own meet mark of 54.03 from last year.
“I was lifting weights really hard Wednesday, so I was a little sore, but I pushed through the pain,” said Lasco, a 17-year-old junior from Linwood. “I’m really proud of Katie for getting a national record. That shows how great Mainland swimming is.”
Fox, a freshman won the girls 200 freestyle in 2:08.42 and the 400 freestyle in 4:25.47.
“I was a little sore coming into the meet, but my goal was to swim as hard as I could,” said Fox, a 15-year-old Margate resident. “My times were pretty good for this time of the year. They were faster than my times in the Hackney Meet (on Dec. 29 at ACHS), so I was happy about that.”
Truong beat St. Augustine Prep’s Tyler Turpin by 0.01 seconds in the 100 butterfly. Truong completed his double by winning his top event, the 100 breaststroke, in 1:04.53.
“I never won a race by a hundredth of a second before,” said Truong, an 18-year-old senior from Linwood. “I saw him right with me and I knew it would come down to the last lap. I had a great day. It was a great day to finish at my last CAL Meet.”
Tepper had two wins, taking the boys 200 IM in 2:09.35 and the 400 freestyle by more than 16 seconds in 4:01.40. Both times were personal bests.
“I had a big day,” said Tepper, a 16-year-old junior and EHT resident. “My goal was to win both races, but I wasn’t expecting to have my best times. I thought there was something wrong with the (scoreboard).”
Given was first in the boys 50 and 100 freestyle races. The senior beat Prep’s Dominick Sheppard by half of a second in the 50, and took the 100 freestyle in 51.63.
“It feels really good to win two,” said Given, a 17-year-old Atlantic City resident. “I had a lot of encouragement from my teammates. I went in trying to do well, but I wasn’t sure if I’d win. I focus on what’s in front of me, not the other swimmers.”
The Mainland boys team won the medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay, and EHT took the boys 200 freestyle relay. EHT, Mainland and Ocean City each won one girls relay.
Teams: Absegami, Atlantic City, Buena Regional, Cape May Tech, Cedar Creek, Egg Harbor Township, Holy Spirit, Lower Cape May Regional, Middle Township, Mainland Regional, Millville, Oakcrest, Ocean City, Our Lady of Mercy Academy, St. Augustine Prep, Vineland, Wildwood Catholic.
At Atlantic City, meters
Girls meet
200 Medley Relay—1. EHT (Olivia Evans, Ava McDonough, Grace Curry, Alexandria Cotter) 2:04.04; 2. VIN 2:07.19; 3. OC 2:09.51; 200 Freestyle—1. Megan Fox AC 2:08.42; 2. Caitlin Moore EHT 2:13.12; 3. Andrea Teofanova OC 2:13.20; 200 IM—1. Katie McClintock MAIN 2:15.94 (national public school record and meet record. The old national mark was 2:16.06 by Kaitlin Pawlowicz of Oakton High School in Vienna, Virginia, in 2011. The old meet mark was 2:18.86 by McClintock in 2018); 2. McDonough EHT 2:30.65; 3. Marlee Canale CCRK 2:31.74; 50 Freestyle—1. Colleen Renshaw MIL 27.09; 2. Alex Antonov OC 27.45; 3. Grace Stuart WC 27.82 100 Butterfly—1. Giavanna Lupi VINE 1:05.18; 2. Curry EHT 1:06.78; 3. Emily Myers OC 1:07.90; 100 Freestyle—1. Antonov OC 58.53; 2. Renshaw MILL 59.19; 3. Stuart WC 1:01.15; 400 Freestyle—1. Fox AC 4:25.47; 2. Teofanova OC 4:39.08; 3. Cotter EHT 4:41.13; 200 Freestyle Relay—1. MAIN (Grace Gallagher, Julia Goodman, Madeline Falk, McClintock) 1:54.41; 2. OC 1:51.77; 3. EHT 1:56.62; 100 Backstroke—1. Curry EHT 105.98; 2. Evans EHT 1:08.54; 3. Lupi VINE 1:08.79 100 Breaststroke—1. McClintock MAIN 1:12.49 (meet record. The old mark was 1:12.72 by Atlantic City's Colleen Callahan in 2011.); 2. McDonough EHT 1:16.97; 3. Sara Tran AC 1:20.37; 400 Freestyle Relay—1. OC (Antonov, Teofanova, Olivia Scherbin, Claudia Scherbin) 4:03.45; 2. MAIN 4:05.58; 3. EHT 4:12.74.
Boys meet
200 Medley Relay—1. MAIN (Destin Lasco, Erik Truong, Skylor Booth, Liam Garbutt) 1:47.22; 2. EHT 1:52.07; 3. OC 1:54.86; 200 Freestyle—1. Destin Lasco MAIN 1:51.09 (meet record. The old mark was 1:52.49 by Mainland's Glenn Lasco in 2018); 2. Ethan Do EHT 2:01.26; 3. Dolan Grisbaum OC 2:01.61; 200 IM—1. Joey Tepper EHT 2:09.35; 2. Nate Hays OC 2:13.08; 3. Cole Garbutt MAIN 2:13.90; 50 Freestyle—1. T.J. Given HS 23.91; 2. Dominick Sheppard SA 24.49; 3. Wil Carpenter SA 24.69; 100 Butterfly—1. Truong MAIN 58.96; 2. Tyler Turpin SA 58.97; 3. Brandon Bell EHT 1:00.29; 100 Freestyle—1. Given HS 51.63; 2. L. Garbutt MAIN 53.85; 3. Sheppard SA 54.73; 400 Freestyle—1. Tepper EHT 4:01.40; 2. Grisbaum OC 4:17.47; 3. Dustin Nguyen AC 4:37.58; 200 Freestyle Relay—1. EHT (Zach Evans, Connor Ammann, Winchester Ployratana, Tepper) 1:40.84; 2. SA 1:43/33; 3. OC 1:46.32; 100 Backstroke—1. Destin Lasco MAIN 54.10; 2. Bell EHT 59.31; 3. Stephen Barnard ABS 1:02.16; 100 Breaststroke—1. Truong MAIN 1:04.53; 2. AJ Mallari EHT 1:08.11; 3. Daniel Merighi VINE 1:09.45; 400 Freestyle Relay—1. MAIN (L. Garbutt, C. Garbutt, Truong, D. Lasco) 3:37.44; 2. EHT 3:43.70; 3. OC 3:44.81.