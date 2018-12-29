ATLANTIC CITY — Katie McClintock of Mainland Regional, Colleen Renshaw of Millville and freshman Megan Fox of Atlantic City were each double-winners Saturday at the Hackney High School Girls Invitational Swim Meet.
The trio dominated the individual events as McClintock, a sophomore, won the 200-meter individual medley and set a meet-record in the 100 backstroke. Renshaw, a senior, captured the sprints, and Fox easily took both distance races.
McClintock set the day's only meet record, winning the 100 backstroke by more than two body lengths in 1 minute, 4.56 seconds. The previous mark of 1:04.56 was set last winter by then-Cedar Creek senior Lauren Kelly. McClintock, who also won two Hackney individual events as a freshman, also took the 200 IM in 2:20.74, improving on her time of last year by more than two seconds.
"Today was just about putting up good times at the middle of the season, but it was still good to get the record," said McClintock, a 16-year-old Linwood resident who won the Hackney 100 breaststroke last year. "I really like all the events. I think I did a little better than last year, and it was good to put up times that were close to what I did at the CAL Meet (last winter's Frank Forde Cape-Atlantic League Individual Meet)."
Renshaw won the 50 freestyle in 27.25 and the 100 freestyle in 1:00.02. She pulled away some in a close 100 freestyle to win by three-quarters of a length. Ocean City's Alex Antonov was second in 1:00.52, the closest second-place finish of the day.
"I like both the 50 and the 100. They're challenging to me in different ways.," said Renshaw, 17-year-old Millville resident. "The first 25 (of the 100) was OK, but the last 75 was tough. I just put my head down and tried to beat the girls next to me."
Fox won the 200 freestyle by more than eight seconds in 2:10.19, and she returned to take the 400 freestyle by more than 24 seconds in 4:29.56.
"I've been coming here for years watching the Hackney Meet, and it's really fun to be here actually racing in it for the first time," said Fox, 15-year-old Margte resident. "I've been dropping time, and they're right on the spot for this time of year."
Egg Harbor Township's Ava McDonough earned her first Hackney individual win as she took the 100 breaststroke by two lengths in 1:17.40. The sophomore also began the meet by swimming the breaststoke leg of EHT's winning 200 medley relay. The others on the team were Grace Curry (backstroke), Nina Nguyen (butterfly) and Olivia Evans (freestyle).
"You swim the breaststroke at a different pace," said McDonough, a 15-year-old EHT resident. "My time was good, a little off my best."
Vineland senior Giavanna Lupi scored her first Hackney victory in the 100 butterfly, winning by three-quarters of a length in 1:07.16.
"It was more about getting a good time, but it was good to win it," said Lupi, an 18-year-old Vineland resident. "It was a good time considering I'm not shaved or tapered. The second half of the race is the hardest part for me. The last 10 meters, I just put my head down and swam hard."
Ocean City's Antonov, Emily Myers and sisters Olivia Scherbin and Claudia Scherbin, in that order both times, swept the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
The event honors the late Marion Hackney, who rode the high-diving horse at Steel Pier in Atlantic City.
At Atlantic City, meters
Team—Absegami, Atlantic City, Buena Regional, Cape May Tech, Cedar Creek, Egg Harbor Township, Holy Spirit, Lower Cape May Regional, Middle Township, Mainland Regional, Millville, Oakcrest, Ocean City, Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Vineland, Wildwood Catholic. The Hackney Meet has no team scoring.
200 Medley Relay—1. EHT (Grace Curry, Ava McDonough, Nina Nguyen, Olivia Evans) 2:06.73; 2. MAIN 2:10.14; 3. AC 2:13.42; 200 Freestyle—1. Megan Fox, AC 2:10.19; 2. Caitlin Moore, EHT 2:18.23; 3. Olivia Scherbin, OC 2:18.66; 200 IM—1. Katie McClintock, MAIN 2:20.74; 2. Marlee Canale, CCRK 2:38.37; 3. Madeline Falk, MAIN 2:39.20; 50 Freestyle—1. Colleen Renshaw, MILL 27.25; 2. Grace Stuart, WC 28.07; 3. Alex Antonov, OC 28.10; 100 Butterfly—1. Giavanna Lupi, VINE 1:07.16; 2. Curry, EHT 1:08.21; 3. Emily Myers, OC 1:10.58; 100 Freestyle—1. Renshaw, MILL 1:00.02; 2. Antonov, OC 1:00.52; 3. Stuart, WC 1:01.02; 400 Freestyle—1. Fox, AC 4:29.56; 2. Moore, EHT 4:54.43; 3. Fauve Haney, AC 4:58.51; 200 Freestyle Relay—1. OC (Antonov, Myers, O. Scherbin, Claudia Scherbin) 1:55.55; 2. EHT 1:57.23; 3. VINE 1:59.20; 100 Backstroke—1. McClintock, MAIN 1:03.72; 2. Curry, EHT 1:09.01; 3. Evans, EHT 1:11.43; 100 Breaststroke—1. McDonough, EHT 1:17.40; 2. Nguyen, EHT 1:22.63; 3. Sara Tran, AC 1:22.74; 400 Freestyle Relay—1. OC (Antonov, Myers, O. Scherbin, C. Scherbin) 4:17.77; 2. EHT 4:24.89; 3. MAIN 4:27.64.
