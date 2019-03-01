The top high school swimmers meet one final time this season at the state individual swimming championships Saturday and Sunday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.
The event, typically called the Meet of Champions, is the last event of the swimming season, and area boys and girls nearly always do well.
The boys meet is at 10 a.m. both days, the girls meet at 2:30 p.m. both days. Qualifying heats take place Saturday, and the finals and consolation finals are Sunday.
GCIT has an eight-lane yard pool, and the eight fastest swimmers in each event in Saturday’s qualifying heats return Sunday for the championship finals. There is no team scoring.
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco is top-seeded in the boys 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Lasco won the MOC 200 individual medley last year in a meet-record 1 minute, 44.59 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 4:24.90.
The Mainland boys 200 freestyle relay team is seeded second to the Pingry School. The Mustangs 400 freestyle relay team is seeded third. Mainland's Erik Truong is the third seed in the 100 breaststroke. Holy Spirit's TJ Given is the fourth seed in the 100 freestyle.
In girls swimming, Mainland's Katie McClintock is seeded second in the 200 IM and fifth in the 100 backstroke. Cumberland Regional's Melissa Lowry is the fifth seed in the 50 freestyle. Millville's Colleen Renshaw is seeded fifth in the 100 freestyle, and Atlantic City's Megan Fox is fifth in the 500 freestyle.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.