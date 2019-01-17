MAYS LANDING — The Middle Township High School girls swimming team clinched the first Cape-Atlantic League National Conference title in the program’s history Thursday at the George L. Hess Educational Complex.
The conference championship was on the line for both teams, and the Panthers took command in the second half of the meet and beat the host Falcons 105-65.
The Middle Township girls team outscored Oakcrest in six straight races in the middle of the meet and led 88-51 after the 100-meter backstroke.