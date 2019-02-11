The second-seeded Ocean City High School boys swimming team broke three school records in a 87-83 victory over third-seeded Shawnee in the South Jersey Public B semifinals at the Ocean City Fitness and Aquatic Center on Monday.
Nate Hays, Ethan McCarron, Peter Horowitz and Ben Wiley won the 200-meter medley relay in 1 minute, 52.46 seconds. Hays also won the 200 individual medley (2:10.03), while Dolan Grisbaum broke the school record in the 400 freestyle with his second-place finish in 4:12.07.
Ocean City advanced to the S.J. Public C final in 2015. But Monday afternoon was the first time in 57 years the Red Raiders reached a South Jersey Public B final.
Ocean City qualified for the Meet of Champions after its winning 200 medley relay. The Red Raiders will compete against the winner of top-seeded Mainland and fourth-seeded Moorestown in the sectional final at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gloucester Tech.
“It all started with that relay, and we went on from there,” Ocean City coach Shane McGrath said. “I didn’t even know that we qualified until after the meet. The meet was so crazy, and it was point-for-point almost the whole time.”
The Red Raiders’ Brian Walsh, Hays, Horowitz and Tanner Driscoll swam a leg in the winning 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.34.
Hays also won the 100 breaststroke (1:08.77) and McCarron places first in the 100 backstroke (1:03.31).
“We knew we had the pressure with them coming to us,” McGrath said. “Being in our own pool helped us out. It was a battle until the end. The guys are psyched, and I can’t wait to see what we do in the South Jersey final.”
200 medley relay: OC (Nate Hays, Ethan McCarron, Peter Horowitz and Ben Wiley) 1:52.46; 200 free: Andrew Taylor S 1:58.34; 200 IM: Hays OC 2:10.03; 50: Kyle Hare S 25.00; 100 butterfly: Taylor S 58.94; 100 free: Jack Artis S 55.08; 400 free: Kyle Hare S 4:11.28; 200 relay: OC (Brian Walsh, Hays, Horowitz and Tanner Driscoll) 1:45.34; 100 backstroke: McCarron OC 1:03.31; 100 breaststroke: Hays OC 1:08.77; 400 relay: S (Taylor, Artis, Hare, Alex Mann) 3:45.78.
South Jersey Public C semifinals
(1)Barnegat 124,
(5)Delsea 45
The Bengals will face the winner of second-seeded Cedar Creek and third-seeded Woodstown in the final. The Pirates and the Wolverines will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hess School.
Boys basketball
Wildwood 72,
Salem Tech 40
The Warriors’ Will Long scored 23 points with seven assist and four steals. Tyler Tomlin added 21 points with six rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Seamus Fynes had a game-high 13 rebounds and added seven points and three assists. Max McGrath (10), Joely Robins (5), Karl Brown (2), Andrew Zielinski (2) and Ethan Burke (2) also scored for Wildwood (7-15).
Salem Tech’s Ben Evans scored a team-leading nine with seven rebounds.
Wildwood:28 12 11 21- 72
Salem Tech: 5 10 15 10– 40
Girls basketball
Ocean City 57,
Lower Cape May 18
The Red Raiders’ Emma Finnegan scored a game-high 14 points and Danielle Donoghue added 10. Marlee Brestle and Tori Rolls each scored nine.
Lauren Mirsky (6), Marin Panico (5) and Delaney Lappin (4) also scored for Ocean City (16-5).
For the Caper Tigers (7-14), Winter Farve scored seven, Lindsay Holden added six, Annabella Halbrunner five.
Ocean City: 13 21 13 10- 57
Lower Cape May: 2 8 8 0- 18
